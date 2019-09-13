Marcus Mosely Chorale will perform during the coming season of Jazz Vespers concerts at Northwood United Church in Fleetwood. (Photo: mmc2011.ca)

MUSIC

Jazz Vespers concerts return to Surrey church on Sept. 22

Variety of performers in series, which runs from September to June

Doc Fingers Quintet will kick off another season of Jazz Vespers in the Valley concerts at Fleetwood’s Northwood United Church on Sept. 22.

The afternoon performances mix music with gospel messages every second Sunday, pretty much, starting at 4 p.m.

“The musicians love coming to Northwood and the requests keep coming,” said Audrey Hall, who books the hour-long concerts at the church sanctuary, 8855 156th St., Surrey.

Fingers got his start in the early 1970s with the legendary Ronnie Hawkins Band. “Since then, he has toured the globe, performing for dignitaries, celebrities and common folk,” says a bio posted to siegelent.com.

• RELATED STORY: Jazz fills Fleetwood church for afternoon Vespers concerts, from 2015.

The concert series runs from September to June. Admission is by donation.

“Come, relax and take a breath,” says a post on Northwood’s website. “Listen to (the) Lower Mainland’s finest jazz – vibrant, joyful, soulful, reflective.”

Following the Sept. 22 performance by Fingers, the series continues with concerts by Brentwood Musickers (Oct. 13), Nick Apivor & Artie Devlin Quintet (Oct. 27), Linda Szentes & Jazzlinks (Nov. 10), Deanna Knight TREE-O (Nov. 24) and We Three Queens & Brad Turner (Dec. 8), followed by a month-long break.

Performers featured in early 2020 include Kristian Alexandrov & Shannon Gaye Quartet, Wild Blue Herons, Marcus Mosely Chorale, Dmitri Metheny Quintet, Angela Verbrugge, Nancy Newman, Greta Matassa Quartet, Jazz Connexion & Steve Maddock Big Band, Universal Gospel Choir, Trevor Whitridge Quartet and Gabriel Mark Hasselbach.


