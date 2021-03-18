Sting photographed by Kevin Statham at GM Place (now Rogers Arena) in Vancouver in July 2000.

Sting photographed by Kevin Statham at GM Place (now Rogers Arena) in Vancouver in July 2000.

‘iWitness’ concert-photo book emerges from a year of Facebook posts during pandemic

Kevin Statham has photographed more than 4,000 concerts and other events since 1987

Kevin Statham’s pandemic project has involved sorting through negatives and digital images of the more than 4,000 concerts and other shows he’s photographed.

On Facebook for a full year, with the hashtag #ForTheLoveOfLIVE, the former Surrey Now graphic artist has posted a series of “On This Day” photos and memories of musicians, comedians and other entertainers he’s captured with a camera since the 1980s.

Now, it’s all turned into a book project for Statham, an Abbotsford resident who manages Chief Sepass Theatre at Langley Fine Arts School, in Fort Langley.

As a freelance photographer, his work has appeared in newspapers and magazines near and far, mostly in Vancouver’s Georgia Straight.

The forthcoming book, iWitness, is a vehicle for Statham’s photos, stories and anecdotes from him and others – fans, musicians and industry peeps – in attendance at landmark Vancouver-area concerts both big-venue and small, featuring Nirvana, KISS, Metallica and many more.

(Story continues below)

homelessphoto

PICTURED: Photographer Kevin Statham, left, with singer Smokey Robinson at Richmond’s River Rock Casino in March 2011. (submitted photo)

His daily Facebook posts, which began March 19, 2020, with a look back at Bryan Adams’ 1994 concert at the Pacific Coliseum, have been cathartic for Statham and friends who deeply miss live concerts in the COVID era.

“I’ve had a lot of great feedback from people, musicians and others, who were at these shows, who appreciate what I’m doing, just for the memories,” Statham said. “Without concerts, a lot of people are just struggling with all of this, not doing what they love to do, going to see concerts. It’s been a way for them to cope with everything, I think.”

To date, Statham’s concert-photography career is book-ended by a pair of Colin James performances – first in 1987 at Harpo’s bar in Victoria and, most recently, in December for a virtual broadcast from Vancouver’s Commodore Ballroom.

(Story continues below photo)

homelessphoto

PICTURED: A page focused on Colin James from the concert-photography book prototype created by Kevin Statham.

There was a time when Statham shot 200 concerts a year, sometimes more, but he’s no longer that active in local venues.

“As I got older, it slowed down – you have children, your time gets busier, you know,” he said. “Plus, Canada’s media environment sucks. There are no entertainment magazines anymore, really, and none in Western Canada. It’s horrible, and it’s never been great for that.

“At this point in my career,” Statham added, “I mainly shoot shows that I want to – when they happen, and hopefully that’s soon. In terms of making money at this, it’s so difficult now. The internet has crushed the ability to make any kind of living out of this, concert photography. There just aren’t enough outlets for it.”

(Story continues below)

Along with work on his daily Facebook posts, Statham has slowly pulled together the book in recent months, using his graphic-design skills. “It works pretty well for me,” he said, “because I can basically create a book that’s ready to go to a printer. It’s the approach I’m taking, but I don’t have a publisher yet. That’s what I’m looking for, and I’ve been using my time during COVID to put this together.”

As a template, Statham said he’s based iWitness on Gord Downie, the 2018 book written by former Straight colleague Steve Newton, who lives in North Delta.

“It’s the perfect size for what I want to do,” Statham said, “but I’ve also been told that it’s going to be an expensive book to produce – just the full colour of it, full bleed, and I also need really good printing because there’ll be a lot of two-page images. That may all have to change depending on who I find to publish it.… I’ve sent out a couple letters of inquiry, and you just sit and wait, and I keep working on the book.”

More than 200 pages are done, with more to come.

“I’m just going to keep going until I either run out of material or someone tells me to stop,” Statham said with a laugh. “I guess I could make it a 600-page book if I really got into it, but I think I could make something interesting no more than 400 pages.

“Hopefully it gets published by Christmas,” he added, “but I’m not sure that’s possible. “I also want to do a gallery show of some kind.”

• RELATED STORY: Surrey concert photographer, 75, focused on glory days of big B.C. music festival for third book.


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

ConcertsMusicPhotography

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Four of Surrey’s ‘major events’ go online this year, one cancelled
Next story
Surrey Art Gallery to feature exploration of watercolour techniques with Broderick Wong

Just Posted

A man walks past Robinson Square March 17. The Cloverdale BIA is now looking at putting some lighting up in Robinson Square. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Cloverdale BIA looking at several projects for 2021

Executive director says partnership arrangements needed before projects will move forward

Members of Sikh Motorcycle Club with boxes of donated face masks at Cloverdale’s HandyDART facility on Wednesday, March 17. (submitted photo)
Sikh Motorcycle Club rolls out 60,000 face masks as gift to B.C. frontline workers

Local club members ‘celebrated the New Sikh Year in a different way this year’

teaser
WATCH: Surrey pub’s table decorations a problem for inspectors on St. Patrick’s Day

‘I’m dumbfounded,’ Brownsville Pub employee says in video posted to Facebook

Self-taught artist Broderick Wong will demonstrate his celebrated watercolour techniques in a live online event presented by the Surrey Art Gallery Association on April 1. (Contributed photo)
Surrey Art Gallery to feature exploration of watercolour techniques with Broderick Wong

Online demonstration presents award-winning approach

Ambulance paramedic in full protective gear works outside Lion’s Gate Hospital, March 23, 2020. Paramedics, police and firefighters are among priority groups for COVID-19 vaccine starting in April. (The Canadian Press)
B.C. emergency, grocery, school staff get COVID-19 vaccine starting April

Age-based immunization program ahead of schedule

A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a UHN COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Toronto, Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. A single dose of Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine is barely enough to cover the average pinky nail but is made up of more than 280 components and requires at least three manufacturing plants to produce. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
COVID-19: Health officials give timetable for vaccinating all B.C. adults by July

People aged 79 will begin being able to book appointments on March 20

Vancouver resident Jamie Coutts recorded a man following her around downtown for a half-hour on Wednesday, March 17. (Instagram screenshot/Iammjammbamm)
VIDEO: Vancouver woman records man ‘hunting’ her for 30 minutes

Jamie Coutts reported the incident to police, who launched an investigation

B.C.’s daily cases reported to public health, seven-day moving average up to March 16, 2021. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
B.C.’s COVID-19 case count rises to 622 Thursday, 136 variants

Eight deaths, no new health care outbreaks for three days

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Police are investigating an incident in the area of 203rd Street and 65th Avenue in Langley. (Google screen grab)
Passenger hops out of Toyota and allegedly hits BMW driver with baseball bat in Langley

Langley RCMP are seeking information and any video footage from the public on a road rage incident

Chris Straw, pictured with his grandson Luca, left, and Marc Doré have been identified as the men who died in a construction accident on Gabriola Island on Tuesday. (Photos courtesy R. Jeanette Martin)
Gabriola Island residents come to terms with work-site deaths of well-known community members

Chris Straw and Marc Doré identified as men killed when concrete pump boom failed Tuesday

UBC Okanagan. (File)
UBC Okanagan student charged with voyeurism

Sari Siyam is scheduled to make his first appearance in provincial court in Kelowna on April 29

Premier John Horgan looks on during a news conference at the legislature in Victoria. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. premier expects those who are vaccinated will get the flexibility to do more

Those vaccinated will have more flexibility ‘because they are less risk to the people around them’

Penticton Mayor John Vassilaki said they are waiting for an official letter from the province on the Victory Church shelter before seeking legal action. (Western News file photo)
BC Housing, landlord in Penticton’s legal crosshairs over Victory Church shelter

The city and council are waiting for a written declaration from the province invoking their powers

Most Read