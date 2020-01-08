Surrey-area music producer Khanvict, aka Asad Khan, in a promo photo.

MUSIC

‘It’s a big step’: Surrey’s Khanvict to break out debut live show for Vancouver crowd

VIDEO: Asad Khan was a popular wedding DJ before he began making his own music

The man they call Khanvict is aiming to take his music to the next level with a debut live show at a Vancouver club.

Raised in Surrey, Asad Khan is booked to perform at The Imperial on Friday, Jan. 17, after a couple of years of bringing his genre-fusing music to festivals across North America, including Bumbershoot, Rifflandia and Shambhala.

Khanvict made a name for himself as a DJ on the local South Asian wedding scene before he turned his attention to making original music, influenced by Bollywood and Punjabi sounds and blended with West Coast bass.

“It’ll be my first headlining show in Vancouver with my own original music and production,” Khanvict said of the gig planned at The Imperial, to include an opening set by Raaginder, a San Francisco-area violinist and music producer. Bios and ticket details are posted to imperialvancouver.com.

“This show will be different than what a lot of people know me for in the Vancouver area, which is DJing. It’s exciting to bring it to those people,” Khanvict added. “It’s a big step in that journey, for sure. It’s been almost two years since I started writing my own music, so it’s been building up since then.”

• RELATED STORY, from 2018: Surrey’s Khanvict wants to steal the show at Fusion Festival.

The Now-Leader last caught up with Khanvict in the summer of 2018 as he prepared to perform an evening set at Surrey Fusion Festival. A Newton-area resident at the time, he has since moved to North Delta with his family.

Born in Pakistan, Khanvict came to Canada at age 13, in 2001. The folk music of his birth country was an early influence on him, mostly because of his mother’s love of those sounds.

In recent months, Khanvict has rehearsed his new live show in a local warehouse, set up with custom hardware and software rig. The performance at The Imperial will include live and electronic instruments along with lights and visuals.

(story continues below)

As a platform for streaming, Khanvict recently co-founded the record label Snakes x Ladders (snakesxladders.bandcamp.com), which showcases tracks including “Come With Me,” “Desert Dream” and “Searching For You,” among other originals and remixes.

His first EP on the label, Kahani, led to an opportunity to release two official remixes of AR Rahman’s classic Bollywood hits, “Jiya Jale” and “Ramta Jogi,” through Venus Records in India.

Elsewhere online, Khanvict can be found at khanvict.life, instagram.com/khanvictlife and also YouTube.

Over the course of his music career, Khanvict says he’s taken some heat for his stage name.

“It’s funny,” he said in 2018, “because when I first started out in the wedding industry in Toronto, where I lived for a year, in 2011, and I was just starting out, getting gigs, one of the main guys in the industry there said they didn’t hire me because my name wasn’t appropriate for the wedding industry. I was like, ‘Well, what does that have to do with anything, what I call myself, as long as I’m playing good music, not swearing at anybody, it’s just a name.’”


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Touring show to bring Queen concert ‘magic’ of 1986 to Surrey
Next story
The winners of London Drugs’ 2019 Amateur Photographer of the Year contest are…

Just Posted

Pettigrew mulling over joining new Surrey Connect slate

‘I have great respect for them and vice versa,’ Pettigrew said of Hundial and Locke

School district investigates complaint that Luka Magnotta torture video shown at Elgin Park

Anonymous letter alleges Don’t F**k With Cats traumatized students

‘It’s a big step’: Surrey’s Khanvict to break out debut live show for Vancouver crowd

VIDEO: Asad Khan was a popular wedding DJ before he began making his own music

Surrey RCMP warning about discount flight scam via Whatsapp

Victims told Mounties their credit card data was stolen

Touring show to bring Queen concert ‘magic’ of 1986 to Surrey

Cross-Canada tour includes a July date at the arts centre

UPDATE: At least 10 people from B.C. among victims in fatal Iran plane crash

Ukraine International Airlines plane was en route to Kyiv when it went down in a field, killing all aboard

UPDATE: Local state of emergency lifted for mobile home park in the Chilliwack River Valley

Five homeowners ordered to evacuate on Monday, order lifted by Wednesday

Many in B.C. overwhelmed at number of electronics received over holidays: poll

Meanwhile, 77 per cent of British Columbians refuse to let go of ‘retro’ electronics

CN cancels passenger trains from Prince Rupert to Prince George after derailment

Refunds being offered to passengers as crews continue cleanup

Chilliwack youth football volunteer accused of stealing thousands of dollars

Josh Cahoon charged with theft over $5,000 from Chilliwack Giants

B.C. mom loses case about Indigenous smudging ceremony in daughter’s class

B.C. Supreme Court judge releases ruling in case against Port Alberni school district

Winning $70-million Lotto Max ticket sold in Brampton, Ont.

Record-breaking jackpot goes to single ticket holder in the city about 45 minutes outside of Toronto

Ukraine pledges to help Canada get access to Iran plane investigation

Offer is significant because Canada broke diplomatic relations with Iran in 2012

Prince Harry and Meghan to ‘step back’ as senior UK royals

The couple said they would work to become financially independent

Most Read