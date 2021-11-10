IronFest jazz concerts feature Proznick, Dos Santos and others at city’s ‘coolest space’

Coastal Jazz & Blues Society’s IronFest concerts will feature some South Fraser-area talent.

The inaugural fall jazz concert series runs Nov. 18-20 at The Ironworks (235 Alexander St., Vancouver), with six performances over three nights.

Featured are Bill Coon Quartet with Campbell Ryga, Emad Armoush’s Rayhan, Krystle Dos Santos, Handmade Blade, Jodi Proznick: New Horizons and James Meger’s How To Do Nothing.

Raised in White Rock, Proznick’s New Horizons project features Chris Davis on trumpet, Tilden Webb on keys and Nick Bracewell on drums. They’ll explore jazz repertoire from albums such as Herbie Hancock’s Fat Albert Rotunda and Empyrean Isles, Woody Shaw’s United, Kenny Wheeler’s Gnu High and Miles Davis’ E.S.P, as well as new originals.

Familiar to Surrey-area audiences, vocalist Krystle Dos Santos “absorbs classic and neo-soul along with jazz and R&B into her inviting sound,” notes a bio on coastaljazz.ca.

“We are so excited to return to live performance in a way that is more in keeping with our regular offerings,” said Rainbow Robert, managing director of artistic programming for Coastal Jazz. “The Ironworks is the coolest space in Vancouver to see a live performance, and with this variety of programming we hope everyone will come and experience it.”



