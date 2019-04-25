Sam Gordon (as Floyd) and Jane Mantle (Vivian) in a Royal Canadian Theatre Company production of “Love, Sex & the I.R.S.” in 2015. (file photo)

THEATRE

‘Inventive ideas’ sought soon for Surrey One Act Festival, set to return to Whalley stage

Also planned by Royal Canadian Theatre Company is a Five Minute Play Writing Challenge

The Surrey One Act Festival will return for a second year this spring, along with a Five Minute Play Writing Challenge.

The festival will run at Royal Canadian Theatre Company’s studio in Whalley, at 10660 City Parkway, with “Under 18” performances on June 7-8 and “Over 18” entries staged June 14-15.

Artists of all ages are encouraged to submit published or new works by the extended application deadline of Friday, May 3.

“We want the writers to work with others outside our company to bring their performance-ready play to us once they have been accepted,” said Ellie King, the company’s founding artistic director.

The Surrey One Act Festival is “for all ages, inventive ideas and new performances,” King said.

“After all submissions are considered, winners will be announced who will be able to produce and perform their work at the studio. All winners will have a month to rehearse and market their productions before coming together to rehearse the technical aspect at the studio.”

Last year’s inaugural Surrey One Act Festival was “a huge success” and sold out on the final performance night, King explained. This year, the goal is to bring more artists and audiences in and “grow the festival altogether.”

Admission to the festival performances in June are by $5 minimum donation, at the door. Complete details about the festival, including submission forms, are posted at rctheatreco.com, or contact King by email, ellie@rctheatreco.com.

Meantime, RCTC is also hosting a Five Minute Play Writing Challenge at its studio, on June 16. “We will give you four actors to work with, a fully equipped performance space to present your work, technical, marketing and administrative support – all free!” says an event advisory.

In Surrey next season, Royal Canadian will stage productions of Norm Foster’s Screwball Comedy, Agatha Christie’s Spider’s Web and Snow White: The Fairest Panto in All the Land. Audition notices are posted on the company website.


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
