‘Inspiration’ the theme for Delta’s Earth Day photo contest

Delta residents ages five and up can submit their photos until March 31

“Ball of Pollen” by Chris McVittie, Grand Prize winner in the City of Delta’s 13th annual Earth Day Photo Contest. (City of Delta/Facebook photo)

Delta residents and city staff are invited to participate in the City of Delta’s 14th annual Earth Day Photo Contest.

In honour of nature providing a source of motivation and stimulation to persevere through hard times, the theme of this year’s contest is “Inspiration.”

From now through March 31, residents ages five and up can take a photo in Delta and submit it — along with their name, a title and short description explaining how the photo inspired them — at letstalk.delta.ca/earthdaycontest.

One Grand Prize winner will be selected along with three winners in four categories: Adult (ages 18+), Teen (12-17 years old), Youth (5-11 years old) and City of Delta staff (entries in this category are not eligible for the grand prize). As well, residents will be able to vote online for a “fan favourite” from among all entries April 1-14.

Grand Prize, age category and Fan Favourite winners will each receive a gift certificate and have their photos displayed online.

Winners of the City of Delta’s 14th annual Earth Day Photo Contest will be announced on Monday, April 25.

The theme for last year’s photo contest theme was “Garden’s for Nature” and received more than 80 submissions showcasing brightly-coloured flowers, bees and other pollinators. See all 11 winning submissions below…

Youth category winners:

1st Place — “Fun of a Fountain Garden” by Kai Schierbecker

2nd Place — “Blooming Beauties” by Ellie Loh

3rd Place — “Flower-tastic” by Taylor May Chubb

Teen category winners:

1st Place — “Honeybee on a Flowering Bush” by Katharina Lieblich

2nd Place — “Beauty of the Community Garden” by Maryanne Xu

3rd Place — “A Life of Green” by Makena Tukutau

Adult category winners:

1st Place — “The Anna’s Hummingbird Pollinates our Garden” by Christine Gaio

2nd Place — “Summer Radiance” by David Cheng

3rd Place — “Embracing Nature in a Delta Garden” by Sandra Jones

Fan Favourite:

“Sweet Spot” by Greg Schurman

Grand Prize:

“Ball of Pollen” by Chris McVittie

SEE ALSO: Earth Day photo contest winners celebrate the beauty of Delta’s trees (May 4, 2020)



editor@northdeltareporter.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

DeltaPhotography