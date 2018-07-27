Indo-fusion dance show coming to Surrey Arts Centre

‘saffron: a dance tale of love’ to be performed by the SHIAMAK Vancouver Dance Team

SURREY — The SHIAMAK Vancouver Dance Team is bringing its saffron: a dance tale of love production to the Surrey Arts Centre on Aug. 4.

The group promises a “mystical exhibition of love” told through Indo-fusion dance movement, in “Shiamak style.”

“The SHIAMAK Vancouver Dance Team is well known for their high energy Bollywood performances. ‘saffron’ will be different as they will be presenting some of my Indo-Contemporary work,” says Shiamak Davar, founder and director of The SHIAMAK Group, described as Canada’s largest Indo-Canadian dance company.

In the past few years, the SHIAMAK Vancouver Dance Team has put on an annual showcase entitled ConfiDANCE, and has included various dance styles including jazz, hip hop, contemporary, “Shiamak style,” Indian folk, and Bollywood.

“This year’s show is expected to cultivate the same success as these previous showcases,” organizers say.

The dance team includes students who have been handpicked by Shiamak to take part in further training for professional shows, according to a release.

“Singer, choreographer, performing artist Shiamak Davar is known as the ‘Guru of Dance’ in India,” a release notes. “He is largely responsible for modernizing India’s dance scene especially in the film and theatre industry.”

The team has participated in the Times of India Film Awards, the Indian International Film Awards in Toronto, WE Day Vancouver, The World Police and Fire Games, the BC Lions Halftime Show, and the Vancouver Cherry Blossom Festival.

Shiamak Davar International describes itself as the “world’s biggest dance academy enriching the lives of over a million dance enthusiasts across India, Canada, Australia, USA, UAE and UK.”

The Surrey show is set for 7 p.m. at the Surrey Arts Centre’s main stage (13750 88 Ave.) on Aug 4.

Tickets are $25 and are available through the Surrey Arts Centre box office at tickets.surrey.ca.

For more information, contact Srushti Gangdev at srushti.gangdev@shiamak.com or 604 924-9104.