Indigenous cellist featured in online concert

Juno-nominated cellist Cris Derksen will play her compelling blend of classical, techno and Indigenous music in an online concert presented by Surrey Civic Theatres, debuting Feb. 26 (Black Press file photo)

Internationally noted Indigenous cellist and composer Cris Derksen will be highlighted in a solo online concert presented by Surrey Civic Theatres, debuting at 7 p.m. Feb. 26 and available for viewing until April 9.

The Juno-nominated artist, originally from Northern Alberta, is known for creating genre-defying music by weaving her classical background and her Indigenous ancestry together with new-school electronics.

The concert will showcase her use of cello in combination with loop pedals and a drum machine, creating plaintive and catchy melodies which multiply and repeat over rhythms that alternately – and sometimes simultaneously – evoke powwow drumming, hip hop beats and techno mixes.

As a composer, Derksen has worked in choral, symphonic, film, theatre, and dance media, including a recent commission from the Calgary Philharmonic Symphony Orchestra.

In non-pandemic times, she frequently tours in Canada, and has also performed concerts in Mexico, Hong Kong, Mongolia, Australia, and Europe.

The show can be viewed on Surrey Civic Theatres’ Facebook Page or the City of Surrey YouTube Channel.

For more information on Derksen’s music, visit www.crisderksen.com



alex.browne@peacearchnews.com

