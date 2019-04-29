Dallas Smith sings during the country-themed “One Night in the Valley” fundraiser for Variety, the Children’s Charity, Saturday night (April 27) at Cloverdale Agriplex. (Photo: Lauren Collins)

In Cloverdale, Dallas Smith helped raise cash for Variety charity at country-themed gala

Event at Agriplex included food served by Blank Canvas Catering

Fans of musician Dallas Smith filled Cloverdale Agriplex on Saturday night (April 27) for “One Night in the Valley,” a first-time fundraiser at the venue for Variety – the Children’s Charity.

A performance by Langley’s Smith, the former Default rocker turned country singer, and his band was a highlight of the country-themed gala concert, which featured food created by Blank Canvas Catering, a division of Surrey-based Joseph Richard Group.

The Social Concierge-produced event promised “saloons for select spirit tastings,” a red-carpet tailgater and a country barbecue feast, among other highlights, with broadcaster Jill Krop as host.

Gala tickets were priced at $199 before Jan. 31, after which the “regular” ticket rate jumped to $249 per seat. An online auction raised $36,465, with bids now closed.

Other performers at the event included Todd Richard, Cambree Lovesy and “Variety’s Got Talent” contest winner Shylo Sharity.

Previous story
Shear magic: Weavers, spinners will make a shawl from scratch at upcoming Surrey museum event

Just Posted

VIDEO: Surrey RCMP investigating alleged kidnapping attempt

Woman films her interaction with truck drive on dark Surrey street

In Cloverdale, Dallas Smith helped raise cash for Variety charity at country-themed gala

Event at Agriplex included food served by Blank Canvas Catering

Shear magic: Weavers, spinners will make a shawl from scratch at upcoming Surrey museum event

Teams will shear sheep, spin wool and weave shawls at free event May 4

Teams announced for Surrey-hosted Olympic softball qualifier

WBSC announcement from Switzerland live-streamed at Softball City event

Surrey firefighters respond to fire at Crescent Beach banquet hall

Crews were on scene at approximately 12 p.m. Monday

VIDEO: U.S. Coast Guard rescues Canadians stranded on Vancouver Island beach

The pair had to abandon ship after their boat took on water

B.C. set to raise working age from 12 to 16, except for ‘light work’ at 14

NDP moves to tighten rules for sharing tips in restaurants, pubs

Anti-Semitic incidents ‘skyrocket’ in B.C., audit finds

The report found nearly all the incidents in the province were fueled by online hatred

B.C. man brought back from dead at Vancouver hospital

World-first experimental intervention could save countless lives of cardiac arrest victims

Pedestrian, 15, struck by truck in Vancouver sent to hospital

Police are asking for dash-cam footage from anyone in the area

Dog-stealing women likely an urban myth, say Castlegar police

Kootenay social media frenzy has no local basis in reality

B.C. family seeks help after water wheel honouring late father disappears

The water wheel went missing from Lazy Lake near Wasa, B.C. between April 1 and 18, 2019.

Okanagan horseback rider upset over road rage incident

Man in vehicle allegedly pulled several U-turns to yell at pair on horseback along Bella Vista Road

Watering restrictions in effect May 1 in Metro Vancouver

Residents will be permitted to water their lawn on only two days during the week

Most Read