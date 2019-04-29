In Cloverdale, Dallas Smith helped raise cash for Variety charity at country-themed gala

Dallas Smith sings during the country-themed “One Night in the Valley” fundraiser for Variety, the Children’s Charity, Saturday night (April 27) at Cloverdale Agriplex. (Photo: Lauren Collins)

Fans of musician Dallas Smith filled Cloverdale Agriplex on Saturday night (April 27) for “One Night in the Valley,” a first-time fundraiser at the venue for Variety – the Children’s Charity.

A performance by Langley’s Smith, the former Default rocker turned country singer, and his band was a highlight of the country-themed gala concert, which featured food created by Blank Canvas Catering, a division of Surrey-based Joseph Richard Group.

The Social Concierge-produced event promised “saloons for select spirit tastings,” a red-carpet tailgater and a country barbecue feast, among other highlights, with broadcaster Jill Krop as host.

Gala tickets were priced at $199 before Jan. 31, after which the “regular” ticket rate jumped to $249 per seat. An online auction raised $36,465, with bids now closed.

Other performers at the event included Todd Richard, Cambree Lovesy and “Variety’s Got Talent” contest winner Shylo Sharity.

Harmony Watts, mother of Abby (her story in the picture), thanked the audience for their contributions to @VarietyCharity.

“She’s shown our family truly what unconditional love is, what determination is, what getting to the next step of her life is,” Harmony said of Abby. pic.twitter.com/K2YSn8umzL — Lauren Collins (@laurenpcollins1) April 28, 2019

The dress code for tonight was “upscale country.” My guess was a dress, denim jacket and boots. Turns out a lot of people had that idea. @TomZillich pic.twitter.com/jodKZQQV4E — Lauren Collins (@laurenpcollins1) April 28, 2019