‘Immersive’ exploration of space coming to Tsawwassen

Sensea Immersive, supported by the Canadian Space Agency and HR MacMillan Space Center, is launching “Stargazer - An Immersive Universe” at Tsawwassen Mills on Wednesday, April 13, 2022. (Sensea Immersive image)

An immersive journey through the stars is coming to Tsawwassen next month.

Beginning April 13, Tsawwassen Mills will host Stargazer – An Immersive Universe, an all-ages “fully immersive visual and sensory-focused exhibit” curated in part by Vancouver’s H.R. MacMillan Space Centre and featuring interactive projections, virtual reality and historically-accurate replicas including a real-size scale version of the Apollo Lunar Module.

The exhibit will be in the former home of the recently-closed Sensea Immersive exhibit The Da Vinci Experience (5000 Canoe Pass Way, Tsawwassen, close to entrance 3, between Marshalls and Winners).

“We are pleased to bring this exciting exhibition’s world premier to the Vancouver area in co-operation with the HR MacMillan Space Center and Ingenium/Canadian Space Center,” Mick Kelly, co-founder of Sensea Canada, said in a press release. “It is fascinating, entertaining and a topic that has mystified and enthralled the human race for centuries.”

“This is a great opportunity to bring the excitement of space science and exploration to new communities,” added Lisa McIntosh, director of learning at the H.R. MacMillan Space Centre.

The hour-long experience will include a 270-degree immersive room, a detailed timeline of the space race, and numerous replicas of famous rockets, space stations and satellites.

Stargazer will also feature Space to Spoon exhibit, a hands-on interactive experience from the Canadian Space agency and the Ingenium Centre showcasing how space-related science, technology and innovation is helping to modernize agriculture, with the aim of encouraging informal science learning among school groups and general audiences alike.

“Being featured in Stargazer helps [Ingenium Canada] reach, connect and engage with new audiences, and affirms Ingenium’s role as a reliable source in the STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math education) ecosystem across Canada,” Kelly said.

Ticket presale begins on Tuesday, March 15 before opening to the public Wednesday. Prices start at $24.

For more information and to register for ticket presale, visit stargazerexhibit.com.



