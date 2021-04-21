The Da Vinci Experience is scheduled to open at Tsawwassen Mills (5000 Canoe Pass Way) in June, with early bird tickets for shows July 15 to Aug. 15 on sale now. (Submitted photo)

‘Immersive art experience’ in Tsawwassen to showcase work of Leonardo Da Vinci

An “immersive art experience” featuring the work of Leonardo Da Vinci is coming to Tsawwassen Mills this summer.

The Da Vinci Experience is billed as a visual and sensory celebration of the life and work of the renowned artist, inventor, engineer, innovator and genius. Visitors will be able to walk through the life and studio of Da Vinci in a fully immersive visual experience and sensory exhibit.

“The Da Vinci Experience is much more than a visual walk-through — it is a sensory journey, complete with replicas of the unique inventions and machines he created, reproduced based on the artist’s original drawings. You will walk through a 4,000 square foot ‘Immersive Experience’ room with 360 degree projections that show the incredible detail and expertise of Da Vinci’s original works, and a ‘Virtual Reality’ experience inside his studio,” according to a press release.

The show — curated by the director of the Leonardian Museum in Vinci, Italy, Dr. Roberta Barsanti, hosted by Sensea Immersive and produced by Crossmedia Group from Florence, Italy — has been previously staged internationally, but never before in Canada or the United States.

Early bird tickets are on sale now for shows July 15 to Aug. 15, for the pre-sale price of $19.99. On April 27 — or sooner if the first pre-sale sells out — the price goes up to $21.00 per ticket. Regular price tickets will be $29.99.

The Da Vinci Experience is currently scheduled to open at Tsawwassen Mills (5000 Canoe Pass Way) in June, though the exact date has yet to be announced — that will depend on when the exhibit is finished being built and what provincial health orders are in effect at that time.

To learm more or to purchase tickets, visit sensea.show/canada.

