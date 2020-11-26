‘Imagine Van Gogh’ art show coming to Vancouver with ‘exceptional COVID-19 measures’

A view of the “Imagine Van Gogh” art exhibit coming to Vancouver in February. (submitted photo)

More than 200 of Van Gogh’s paintings are coming to Vancouver for what’s billed as an “immersive exhibition” from Europe.

The touring “Imagine Van Gogh” show will feature works by the Dutch master at Vancouver Convention Centre starting in February 2021, with a ticket pre-sale period already underway.

The exhibition has sold more than 300,000 tickets in Canada this year in Montreal, Quebec City and Winnipeg, and is now set to debut in Vancouver.

“Exceptional COVID-19 Measures” are promised by show presenters Encore Productions, Paquin Entertainment Group, Tandem Expositions and Fimalac Entertainment.

“The exhibition is a contactless experience,” notes a news release from Artsbiz Public Relations. “A limited number of guests will be allowed in on a timed-entry basis, hand sanitizer will be provided, physical distancing of two metres will be required, and masks will be mandatory upon entering. The exhibition will adhere to all safety guidelines established by the B.C. government.”

The tour website says the Winnipeg exhibit site is temporarily closed due to current COVID regulations in that city.

The website promises “visitors wander amongst giant projections of the artist’s paintings, swept away by every brushstroke, detail, painting medium and colour.”

Created by French artistic directors Annabelle Mauger and Julien Baron, “Imagine Van Gogh” involves an “immersive concept” that transports the viewer “on a journey to the heart of the artist’s work,” according to an event advisory. “The exhibit brings Van Gogh’s canvases to life in a vivid, spectacular way; the audience will literally enter the artist’s world of dreams.”

According to Mauger, original canvasses are “expanded and fragmented,” then projected into unusual shapes to emphasize the exaggerations and distortions of Van Gogh’s work. “Visitors experience their energy, emotion, and beauty like never before,” Mauger explains.

More details are posted to imaginevangogh.com.



