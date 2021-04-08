VIDEO: Ice/paint, grass/concrete and more: KPU’s ‘17/21’ showcases student art

A KPU fine arts student works on a piece to be featured during the “17/21” art show Friday, April 16, in a video preview of the online event.

Online and on Instagram, graduating KPU fine art students will showcase their work April 16, from 7 to 8:30 p.m.

Their “17/21” grad show features art by 17 students who’ll finish their studies in 2021, with themes that include the environment and ecological issues facing young people today.

Steven Robinson has mixed ice with paint to showcase the melting glaciers. “I want people to acknowledge the impact that humans as a species have on the environment,” Robinson says in a news release from Kwantlen Polytechnic University.

For her sculpture, Jessica Spanza mixed parts of the natural world, including grass and twigs, with man-made materials such as concrete. “I hope everyone gets to see the amazing classmates I’ve been working with – had the luxury of working with,” Spanza says, adding that all the students have been influenced by one another to make their pieces.

(Story continues below video)

The art show will be posted to kpugradshow1721.com and also instagram.com/kpugradshow1721, where some of the works are shown in “behind the scenes” images. People can also subscribe to an e-newsletter for more details about the “17/21” event.

KPU fine arts instructor Amy Huestis says the ecological justice theme running through the exhibition “is something that the students are experiencing on a deep personal level as well as a global level.

“People will walk away with an understanding of what the graduating fine arts students are doing and also they’ll see the graduating class being really inventive.”



tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

art exhibit