A view of the “I Spy a City” digital art show at Surrey’s UrbanScreen, on the west wall of Chuck Bailey Recreation Centre. (submitted photo: Brian Giebelhaus/Surrey Art Gallery)

A view of the “I Spy a City” digital art show at Surrey’s UrbanScreen, on the west wall of Chuck Bailey Recreation Centre. (submitted photo: Brian Giebelhaus/Surrey Art Gallery)

DIGITAL ART

‘I Spy a City’ images flash on Surrey’s UrbanScreen this spring

Exhibit on the wall of Whalley building created by Flavourcel animation collective

The latest animated art show on Surrey’s UrbanScreen riffs on “I Spy,” the children’s game.

It’s the work of the Flavourcel animation collective, which invites audiences to “spy” the things that connect with them, including nearby shops, local ingredients, Surrey wildlife, popular sports and more.

Ten members of the collective created “I Spy a City” with rotating and looping animations, resulting in animated “pockets of life and connection within the social context of Surrey,” according to a project description on surrey.ca.

“Spinning SkyTrains soar over dancing streetlights, smashed skateboards, and swimming salmon, while pagodas, volleyball nets, and satellite dishes shiver and spin,” the event advisory explains. “The coldness of concrete and metal contrasts with the warmth of parks, food, and nature.”

It’s free to watch on the west wall of Whalley’s Chuck Bailey Recreation Centre, 13458 107A Ave., nightly after dusk until May 2. SkyTrain riders can see the digital-art screen while passing by, looking east.

During the run of the exhibition, members of the collective will re-mix “I Spy a City,” adding new animations while reconfiguring others, “ensuring that there will be plenty of surprises in store for repeat visitors to UrbanScreen.”

Also, Surrey Art Gallery will release a series of free instructional videos as part of its Art Together series of art-focused programs. Members of Flavourcel will show viewers how to make their own animations at home, including one-frame loops, basic digital animations, and traditional pencil and paper animation. The resulting videos will be shared on the city’s social media channels.

The award-winning UrbanScreen is billed as Canada’s largest, non-commercial screen dedicated to presenting digital artwork by regionally and internationally significant artists. The history of the venue is documented in the publication Art After Dark: 10 Years of UrbanScreen.

The Flavourcel collective involves the work of Harlo Martens, Kat Morris, Josh Neu, Julia Song, Alia Hijaab, Chhaya Naran, Gil Goletski, Laurel Pucker, Lana Connors and Chris Strickler. Their bios are posted to flavourcel.com/who.

“We work collaboratively to make short-form experimental animations that work to play with the contemporary narrative of what animation is, and what it could be,” says a group bio on the website. “We produce GIFs, music videos, installations, print media, and more. We are heavily settled in collective decision-making structures and we try to keep the collaborative spirit at the core of what we do as is the sharing and democratizing of resources.”

• RELATED STORY: Online conversation highlights Surrey Art Gallery show.

Meantime, at Bear Creek Park, Surrey Art Gallery continues to showcase “Facing Time,” group exhibit that focuses on the current moment of facial interfaces and increased digital activity.

The winter 2021 exhibit, drawn from the gallery’s permanent collection and from loans, opened Jan. 23 with the work of close to four dozen artists. It can be viewed until March 27 during pre-booked tours on select days (Tuesdays and Thursdays from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.). To book, phone 604-501-5566 (press 1) or email artgallery@surrey.ca.

Another winter exhibit at the gallery is “Art by Surrey Secondary Students,” an annual display of collages, drawings, and paintings from local teens.


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

art exhibitVisual Arts

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
PHOTOS: John Cena films jump scene in Cloverdale for new series Peacemaker

Just Posted

W. W. Hastings photo
SURREY NOW & THEN: The Friday when Freda stormed through, cutting power for up to a week

A weekly look back at Surrey-area landmark sites and events

A Rocha Canada, located in South Surrey, has been awarded a $50,000 grant to help protect the Little Campbell River Watershed. (Tracy Holmes photo)
South Surrey’s A Rocha Canada receives $50,000 grant for wetland protection

Grant issued as part of provincial conservation and economic stimulus program

A view of the “I Spy a City” digital art show at Surrey’s UrbanScreen, on the west wall of Chuck Bailey Recreation Centre. (submitted photo: Brian Giebelhaus/Surrey Art Gallery)
‘I Spy a City’ images flash on Surrey’s UrbanScreen this spring

Exhibit on the wall of Whalley building created by Flavourcel animation collective

Cloverdale-Langley City MP Tamara Jansen (top L) and Yorkton-Melville MP Cathay Wagantal, the Conservative party veterans affairs shadow minister (bottom L), will be featured speakers at a virtual town hall on Saturday, April 3, organized by a group of students at École Salish Secondary School, with moderators Joanne Park and Dario F. (Top) and Joon Sohn and Seline Luc (bottom) (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Cloverdale-Langley City MP to take part in virtual town hall on veterans affairs

Student group to host event on Saturday, April 3

Police in Surrey investigate what they call a “serious” single-vehicle crash in Newton Sunday, March 21. (Photos: Curtis Kreklau)
UPDATE: Three people, including five-year-old girl, hurt after SUV drives onto sidewalk

Police say driver is Class 7 (learner) and that distracted driving may be to blame

Jamie Coutts recorded a man following her around downtown Vancouver for a half-hour on Wednesday, March 18. (Instagram screenshot/Iammjammbamm)
Woman who filmed man following her in Vancouver says police arrested wrong person

Vancouver police said the man arrested had assaulted a woman in the city’s downtown

Toronto Public Health nurse Lalaine Agarin makes preparations at Toronto’s mass vaccination clinic, Jan. 17, 2021. Mass clinics are in operation across B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
B.C. prepares for steep increase in COVID-19 vaccinations

Online appointment booking expected to start April 6

While indicators of mental health slightly fluctuate with economic relief programs, severity of lockdowns and other factors, what remains clear is the pandemic’s undeniable, prolonged effect on our well-being — an effect that will likely linger long after mass vaccination efforts wrap up. (Pixabay.com)
How a year of COVID-19 has impacted our mental health

Lockdown measures quickly came into effect as coronavirus cases ramped up across Canada

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A conveyor belt transports coal at the Westmoreland Coal Co.'s Sheerness Mine near Hanna, Alta., on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Petition asks Ottawa to review overall effect of expanded coal-mining in Alberta

The petition containing 18,000 names from across Canada was started by Latasha Calf Robe of the Niitsitapi Water Protectors

(Pixabay)
As Canadians lose $34.6M in fraud so far this year, Crime Stoppers urges victims file reports

Organization says 11,789 Canadians have reported losing $7.2 million to COVID related fraud

Pictured is the entrance to the Cranbrook Farmers’ Market on opening day in 2020. COVID-19 protocols, including hand sanitizing, mask wearing and physical distancing, remain in place for this year’s market season, which kicks off in May. (Corey Bullock/Cranbrook Townsman file)
Artisans once again allowed to sell at BC Farmers Markets

Restrictions were lifted over the weekend, allowing non-food vendors to apply

Abbotsford artist Julia Martens works with a number of different mediums and is looking to grow her art career. (Mitchell Cook photo)
Abbotsford artist using unique abilities to create art

MEI grad Julia Martens, who has a form of synesthesia, aiming to grow art career

Comox Valley RCMP released these photos of a suspect in a hammer attack along the Rotary Trail in Courtenay, March 15. RCMP say there could be a connection to a second hammer attack, near the Canada Post office on Ryan Road on Saturday, March 20.
RCMP seek witnesses after second random B.C. hammer attack in a week

Pedestrians struck in unprovoked attacks in two separate incidents in Courtenay

Most Read