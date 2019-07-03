Hundreds of classic cars to cruise to Cloverdale for ‘Hot Rod Saturday’

Hundreds of classic cars, hot rods and vintage vehicles will come to Cloverdale on July 6 for Hot Rod Saturday. (Courtesy of Walt Wagner)

A massive showcase of classic cars, hot rods and vintage trucks will be on display in Cloverdale this weekend, as the BC Hot Rod Association and BC Vintage Truck Museum co-host Hot Rod Saturday at Elements Casino.

BCHRA director Walt Wagner said they are expecting more than 400 vehicles to be shown in the front parking lot of Elements Casino on Saturday, July 6. Classic cars, hot rods, displays from the Canadian Armed Forces and RCMP, and even speedboats will be featured.

Last year, Wagner estimates the show saw 5,000 come through to view the display, and more are expected to attend this year.

It’s not the BCHRA’s first show by any means, but it is the first time they are collaborating with the BC Vintage Truck Museum.

“We’re pretty excited about that,” said Wagner.

The museum, which is located adjacent to the casino, has a large collection of vintage trucks, ranging from a 1914 FWD Model B to a 1977 BC Telephone Dodge Van.

As well as the display, attendees can check out car-related vendors, listen to live music by Richard Stepp, buy tickets for a 50/50 and enter to win raffle prizes.

Elements Casino will host a beer garden and grill burgers for attendees. Wagner said that $1 from each burger sold will be donated to the charity BCHRA is supporting this year, the Valley Therapeutic Equestrian Association.

The show will be open to the public from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 6, and there is no admission fee. Vehicle registration starts at 7 a.m. and costs $20. Elements Casino is located at 17755 60 Ave.



