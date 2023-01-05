Humorists represent Jewish Book Festival

The 38th annual JCC (Jewish Community Centre) Jewish Book Festival will come to venues across Greater Vancouver Feb. 11 to 16, including a two-author event in South Surrey.

On Sunday, Feb. 12, at 3 p.m., authors and humorists Aaron Bushkowsky and Jeffrey Groberman will hold sway at the White Rock and South Surrey JCC, 3033 King George Blvd.

Bushkowsky (Water Proof) and Groberman (Grobe-Trotting: Travel the World Laugh by Laugh) will present excerpts from their books.

Vancouver-based Bushkowsky is a novelist, poet, playwright and screenplay writer.

His first novel, Curtains for Roy, was shortlisted for the Stephen Leacock Memorial Medal for Humour. He also teaches play writing and film writing at Langara College, Studio 58, Kwantlen University, and at Vancouver Film School.

A dark, rousing comedy set in the Pacific Northwest, Water Proof is a story about infidelity, filmmaking, and the search for a missing kayaker.

Groberman is a veteran writer and producer who has entertained legions of radio and TV audiences during a distinguished-yet-hilarious career in which he produced shows for CBC, PBS, CTV, Global and the Knowledge Network, and was inducted into the BC Entertainment Hall of Fame.

His narrative style moves his stories forward with edgy wit and just the right amount of self-deprecating humour.

Grobetrotting is a book about travel attitude, focusing on how one faces the aggravating, unpredictable and sometimes frightening aspects of travel.

Admission is by donation; to register, visit www.eventbrite.ca/e/humour-goes-around-aaron-bushkowsky-jeffrey-groberman-tickets.



