Gigi Saul Guerrero.

MOVIES

Horror-loving Surrey director thrilled about local debut of ‘Culture Shock’ film

Gigi Saul Guerrero set to return to Rio Theatre for free-admission event

The night of Wednesday, Dec. 11 will be a special one for Surrey-based filmmaker Gigi Saul Guerrero.

Her debut feature film, a timely horror-thriller called Culture Shock, will have its Western Canadian premiere during a free-admission event at Vancouver’s Rio Theatre.

The 90-minute movie follows a young Mexican woman who, in pursuit of the so-called “American Dream,” crosses illegally into the United States, only to find herself in an American nightmare.

The 9:30 p.m. screening is “a very beautiful opportunity for Vancouver to see what a local filmmaker got to do in Hollywood,” Guerrero told the Now-Leader.

“The (Rio) has been a big part of my career where I have showcased all my short films and been part of many local film festivals,” she added.

The Dec. 11 event, hosted by Joel McCarthy, will include a Q&A with Guerrero. The free tickets can be reserved at riotheatretickets.ca.

The made-in-California Culture Shock, part of Blumhouse Productions’ Into the Dark series, debuted on the Hulu network on July 4.

“Turning a real-world crisis into a horror movie plot, Guerrero and her impeccable cast deliver a remarkable, fierce, and relevant episode,” raved one review on Rotten Tomatoes.

Born in Mexico and later schooled at White Rock’s Earl Marriott Secondary, Guerrero has made a career of scaring people with her movies and also as a longtime creator of Fright Nights, the Halloween-month attraction at the PNE.

• RELATED STORY, from 2018: PNE ‘Fright Nights’ are fun for Surrey-based director of horror films.

In 2013 she co-founded LuchaGore Productions as a vehicle for blood-spattered film projects that include the La Quinceañera series, El Gigante and Mexico Barbaro. She’s also an actor who does voice-over work, among other jobs in the entertainment industry.

Now signed to a film-and-TV deal with Blumhouse, Guerrero is set to direct a horror film inspired by the mythology of Santa Muerte, a personification of death in Mexican-American folk Catholicism.


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Previous story
‘A Christmas Carol’ reading in Surrey by Naked Stage actors

Just Posted

Surrey’s top cop slams city’s budget

Surrey’s 2020 budget doesn’t allow for additional police for the second year in a row

Horror-loving Surrey director thrilled about local debut of ‘Culture Shock’ film

Gigi Saul Guerrero set to return to Rio Theatre for free-admission event

‘A disaster’: Surrey council OKs budget despite deemed ‘risk’ to public safety

Doug McCallum says budget is ‘one of the best’ he’s seen in all his years as mayor

Surrey serial criminal gets 5.5 years for weapons, drugs, stolen property crimes

Curtis Alexander Homeniuk has more than 50 convictions

BREAKING: Council denies 35-storey North Delta highrise proposal

Council voted 5-2 to reject the project on Monday night

‘B.C. bud’ cannabis still underground, John Horgan hopes to rescue it

Legal marijuana mostly from out of province, not selling well

Dog needs surgery, tests after being found ‘immobilized, terrified’ in B.C.’s Peace region

Mistletoe was found by a passerby in a remote part of B.C.’s northern regions

B.C. teacher suspended for three days for getting ‘visibly angry’ in front of Grade 4 class

There have been multiple other incidents before latest suspension

Kater suspends operations in Vancouver, hopes to launch as ‘best version’ of ride-hailing

There is no date set for when the first-ride hailing service will be able to start in B.C.

Shoppers Drug Mart’s online portal for medical pot comes to B.C.

The portal was launched for Ontario customers earlier this year

Trudeau to hold first post-election meeting with Trump on NATO sidelines

The leaders are expected to discuss the free trade agreement

Huawei moving US research centre to Canada

Moves comes after American sanctions on the tech company

NHL player Borowiecki halts attempted robbery in Vancouver

Ottawa Senators defenceman ‘BoroCop’ confronts alleged thief

Pop culture influences 2019 pet names such as Kawhi, Alaska and Khaleesi

Cannabis legalization coincided with a 33 per cent spike in dogs named Mary Jane

Most Read