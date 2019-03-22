Hooked on yarn? Check out this fibre art convention in Cloverdale Friday, Saturday

The Fibres West show at the Cloverdale Agriplex on Friday and Saturday is sure to delight local spinners, weavers and fibre-art enthusiasts. (Paul Hanaoka / Unsplash)

Hooked on yarn?

If you’re a spinner, weaver, or fibre-art enthusiast, then the 11th-annual Fibres West convention, rolling into town for Friday and Saturday, is sure to draw your eye.

The two-day event is taking place at the Cloverdale Agriplex (17765 62 Ave.), from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, March 22 and Saturday, March 23.

The event features the work of local fibre producers, artists and weaving and spinning guilds, and will include vendors from B.C., Alberta and Washington.

If you’re looking for some purls of wisdom, there will also be classes and lectures on various topics, such as woolcombing and carding for colour. For more information, check out fibreswest.com.

Admission is $8, or $6 for seniors and students. Kids 13 and under are free. Tickets can be purchased cash-only at the door.



