The crowd reacts to Platinum Blonde frontman Mark Holmes at last year’s TD Concerts at the Pier finale event. (File photo)

Honeymoon Suite, Northern Pikes coming to White Rock

BIA announces TD Concerts at the Pier lineup

The lineup for this year’s TD Concerts at the Pier Series in White Rock includes a pair of 1980s Canadian bands, a homegrown performer and tribute bands celebrating legends Elton John and Billy Joel.

The series, in its fourth year of featuring national and international recording artists, will open July 5 on White Rock’s East Beach with iconic rock band Honeymoon Suite, and wrap up Aug. 18 with the Northern Pikes.

The lineup was announced Monday afternoon by the White Rock BIA, in partnership with TD Canada Trust, the City of White Rock, Parc Retirement Living and Forge Properties.

The concert series offers six free concerts in all, four on the waterfront and two in the Five Corners district.

The main stage location has shifted slightly this year, to be located near Totem Park, and both of the Five Corners concerts are to include beer gardens, according to a news release.

“The White Rock Business owners are thrilled to bring the TD Concerts at the Pier series back to White Rock again with another outstanding line up of entertainment. Plus, we’re excited this year to add a second concert at Five Corners and to try out the new location on east beach,” BIA president Ernie Klassen said in the release.

Other artists in the series are Big City Soul (July 14 at Five Corners); Daniel Wesley (July 19); The Lonely and Big River (July 26, tributes to Roy Orbison and Johnny Cash, respectively); and, Abra Cadabra and The Piano Man (Aug. 11, tributes to ABBA and Billy Joel/Elton John, respectively).

Supporting performances in a variety of genres will open the shows, the release notes.

Last year, legendary 1980s Canadian band Platinum Blonde headlined the finale of the series.

 

White Rock BIA president Ernie Klassen, following Platinum Blonde’s grand-finale performance last summer, promises concert-goers next year’s waterfront series will be “bigger and better.” (File photo)

