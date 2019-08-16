The band Home Free in a publicity photo.

MUSIC

A cappella country quintet Home Free to sing in Surrey

September concert date for Minnesota-based winners of NBC’s ‘The Sing Off’

A cappella country quintet Home Free will perform in Surrey as part of its Dive Bar Saints world concert tour, Live Nation Canada has announced.

The Minnesota-based band will sing original songs, Nashville country standards and some country-dipped pop hits during an all-ages show at Bell Performing Arts Centre on Wednesday, Sept. 9.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Aug. 23 at 10 a.m., with seats ranging from $35 to $55 each, plus service charges, via livenation.com.

The band is also scheduled to perform at Kelowna Community Theatre on Thursday, Sept. 10.

Home Free’s fifth studio album, Dive Bar Saints, will be released in September, to coincide with additional tour dates in Canada.

A new video for “Leave This Town” was filmed in an old auto shop just outside of Nashville.

“Sure to make fans emotional,” a Live Nation release says, the video features “a sincere storyline of a young girl who is eager to get out of her small hometown and her father who is reluctantly counting down the days until she says ‘goodbye.’ In the end, she gives her father the surprise of a lifetime – letting him know she ‘ain’t ever gonna leave this town.’”

In 2018, the band earned followers with a cover of “Man of Constant Sorrow.”

Winners of NBC’s “The Sing Off” in 2013, Home Free promises a “one-of-a-kind live show, while their harmony-laden versions of hits by John Mayer, Blake Shelton, Keith Urban, Maren Morris, The Oak Ridge Boys, and more, have built a loyal fanbase.”

Home Free features the vocal talents of Austin Brown, Rob Lundquist, Adam Rupp, Tim Foust and Adam Chance.

Previous story
REVIEW: Our Town a lesson in the power of theatre

Just Posted

VIDEO: Arrest made in stabbing in death in South Surrey shopping district

Police say victim was found just after 3 a.m. and incident is ‘not believed random’

Langley, Cloverdale politician Dean Drysdale dies

The businessman and reservist served on Township council

Helicopter-riding, moonwalking dog Mr. Bentley featured on cans of new Surrey-made beer

Partial proceeds from every pack go to Children’s Wish

A cappella country quintet Home Free to sing in Surrey

September concert date for Minnesota-based winners of NBC’s ‘The Sing Off’

Internationally trained Surrey newcomers get funding to help expedite credentials

Applied Science Technologists and Technicians of BC get $745K from feds

VIDEO: Dashcams are ‘unbiased witness’ when bad things happen to good drivers

The cameras sell for between $200 and $500, and are becoming increasingly popular

Purple fentanyl among items seized in drug bust in Abbotsford

Youth being recruited as drivers for more-established drug dealers, police say

Fatal overdoses in B.C. drop 30% during first half of year

A total of 538 people have died betwene January and June, BC Coroners Service reports

VIDEO: Daughter of slain Abbotsford police officer speaks at charity dinner

Fay Davidson, daughter of John Davidson, received a scholarship from Memorial Ribbon Society

VIDEO: B.C. RCMP officer’s stunt at motorcycle festival prompts internal investigation

The officer was part of a stunt event at the Squamish Motorcycle Festival

Divers encounter giant, weird-looking fish off Vancouver Island

VIDEO: Rendezvous Dive Adventures charter sees creature normally found in tropics

What could be next? Five questions in the SNC-Lavalin saga

Will police lay charges? Will report resonate with voters? Will Jody Wilson-Raybould get re-elected?

Better suicide prevention needed for B.C. youth, group says

Death review panel made three recommendations to try and reduce child and youth suicides

‘Tips on steroids:’ Social media both a help, hurdle for Canadian police investigations

More than 1,000 tips were received by police in the hunt for fugitives Kam McLeod, Bryer Schmegelsky

Most Read