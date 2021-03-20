Holly Arntzen to live-stream jazz from Victoria

Holly Arntzen, seen here in performance with The Wilds with Kevin Wright - will explore the jazz side of her musical personality in a live-streamed concert from Victoria on Sunday (March 21). (File photo)

Peninsula singer-songwriter-mandolinist Holly Arntzen (The Wilds) will be featured online in a live-streaming concert from Victoria this Sunday (March 21).

Arntzen will be joining her father, legendary Vancouver jazzman Lloyd Arntzen and his band Blackstick, which will broadcast directly from the stage of Hermann’s Jazz Club from 1:30-3 p.m.

The playlist will include classics from the golden age of jazz, Arntzen said, including songs associated with singers Bessie Smith, Alberta Hunter and Kay Starr.

In addition to the elder Arntzen on clarinet and soprano sax, the band includes Al Pease (clarinet and sax), Tom Vickery (piano), Don Cox (bass) and Avram Devon McCagherty (banjo).

“Hermann’s is doing a fantastic job with their livestreaming – the audio and video are very high quality,” Arntzen said. “And it’s so exciting to actually get to play with real live musicians!”

Ticket price for the concert is by donation.

To tune in, and for more information, visit https://www.hermannsjazz.com/show/535372/view

