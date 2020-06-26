White Rock-based comedian/therapist/musician/rapper Lizzie Allan and her Hilarapy company will participate in three online contributions to the White Rock Virtual Canada Day celebration on July 1. (Beverly Malcom photo)

Hilarapy joins White Rock’s online Canada Day celebration

Three presentations added to virtual July 1 celebrations

Comedy-as-therapy company Hilarapy has joined the roster of activities available online as part of White Rock’s Virtual Canada Day celebrations.

Hilarapy (formerly known as Addictive Comedy) is teaming with the City of White Rock to present three contributions to the day’s events, available for free live streaming July 1 on the city’s portal (whiterockcity.ca) and also on the company’s facebook page (facebook.com/hilarapy studios).

At 10 a.m. the company will present a kids improv workshop; followed at 2 p.m. by Lockdown With Lizzie starring Hilarapy founder and comedian Lizzie Allan and at 4 p.m. by a stand-up comedy show featuring Hilarapy alumni.

READ ALSO: White Rock-based Addictive Comedy rebrands as ‘Hilarapy’

READ ALSO: Washboard Union to headline White Rock Canada Day celebration

The improv workshop is derived from the Hilarapy Kids Improv program which provides videos to inspire children between seven and 11 years old at a time that most summer camps and other activities for children have been closed down due to COVID-19.

Canada Day also coincides with the launch of the company’s fully-online offerings, including regular therapeutic, comedy workshopping and coaching sessions, and its Power Series webinars (for more information, visit hilarapyhub.com).

Concluding the day’s activities, the city is also offering a live-streamed concert from Blue Frog Studios – headlined by Canadian country sensations The Washboard Union – will begin just before 7 p.m. with an anthem sing-a-long with White Rock’s ‘Mr. O Canada,’ tenor Mark Donnelly.

Host Michele Partridge will also present a comedy set by John Cullen (The Debaters and Just For Laughs) and the alt-rock-jazz of opening act Ludic.


