Comedian Martha Chaves on stage.

‘Herlarious’ comedy show in Surrey to feature Martha Chaves, others

‘Witty, wacky and womanly’ laughs promised at annual event celebrating International Women’s Day

Another night of “herlarious” comedy is planned in Surrey in celebration of International Women’s Day.

Martha Chaves headlines the annual event, which promises laughs about all things “witty, wacky and womanly” as part of a regional tour.

The two-hour show, on Wednesday (March 6) at Surrey Arts Centre’s Mainstage, will also feature performances by Melanie Rose, Alison Ogilvie and Christine Lippa, with an audience advisory for “mature themes and strong language.” Tickets range in price from $25 to $45 at tickets.surrey.ca, or call 604-501-5566.

Chaves, a regular on CBC Radio’s Laugh Out Loud, The Debaters and Because News, is one busy comic, according to a bio posted to funnybusiness.ca. “Her infectious, candid style, her captivating stage presence, and her gift to relate to a wide range of audiences grant her numerous presentations at clubs, colleges, fundraisers, corporate functions and comedy festivals.”

The website describes Rose as “Fireball. Comedy Warrior. Addict Whisperer. Mom. Whatever the title, Melanie Rose has one hell of a story to tell. This divorced, mother of four continues to stun and charm audiences across the country with her tales of marriage, divorce, past drug addiction and mental health issues – always finding the funny within.”

This year, International Women’s Day is marked on Friday, March 8.

tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
