Here for Kids Expo and Pet Fair to return to Cloverdale this spring

Popular kids and pet fair will return to the fairgrounds on April 13, 14

The Here for Kids Expo and Pet Fair will return to Cloverdale on April 13 and 14. (Here for Kids Expo & Pet Fair / Facebook)

After a ten-year hiatus, the Here for Kids Expo and Pet Fair is set to return to the Cloverdale Fairgrounds this spring.

The family-friendly event was a big hit when it ran from 2006 to 2009, said organizer Margot Gauley.

“The Here for Kids Expo and Pet Fair is a huge community event for young families,” said Gauley. When the show ran previously, “it was extremely successful, very well-attended and very well-loved.”

The fair will pack the Cloverdale Agriplex with vendors on April 13 and 14. There will be live music and “high energy” dance performances, not to mention fun and games throughout.

Urban Safari Rescue Society will be on site doing a “Fear Factor” presentation with some of the organization’s creepy crawlies, there will be an Easter egg hunt, and several celebrities have been booked to make appearances, including Disney’s Elsa, superheroes Batman and Spider-Man, and Marshall from Paw Patrol.

While the show is plenty of fun for kids, it also provides an opportunity for local businesses to connect with new people, she said.

“When we ran the show in previous years, it got to the point where moms and dads were bringing birthday parties in to spend their day there,” she said, laughing.

At the same time, it will give a great platform for business. Gauley said she expects this year’s event to be even larger than it was ten years ago, as “Cloverdale is huge and growing like crazy.” And, because the population in the area is booming, it’s a great way for “local businesses to promote their product and their services to [newcomers],” she said.

The event will also be supporting local charity initiatives, as partial ticket proceeds will go towards the Surrey Fire Fighters’ Charitable Society, the Centre for Child Development and Kimz Angels.

“It’s a win-win for everybody, because the attendees have a great time, the vendors get to meet new families and potentially build up more business, and the charities succeed,” said Gauley.

The Here for Kids Expo and Pet Fair will take place on April 13 and 14, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the Cloverdale Agriplex (17798 62 Ave).

Tickets are on sale online, with a pre-purchase discount. Admission will also be available on the day of the fair, at full price and cash only at the door. For more information on the expo, and to purchase tickets, go to hereforkids.ca.



