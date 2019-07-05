Here are the four movies shown ‘Under the Stars’ at Surrey’s Holland Park in August

A scene from the 1996 sports/sci-fi movie “Space Jam,” which stars Bugs Bunny, Bill Murray, Michael Jordan and Lola Bunny, among others, in a cinematic marriage of live action and animation.

It’s outdoor movie season in and around Surrey, with screenings at multiple sites this summer.

Largest among the events is Movies Under the Stars, which will again feature four films on a big screen set up at Holland Park in August.

This year, the Saturday-night series will show Space Jam on Aug. 3, How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World on Aug. 10, The Lego Movie 2 on Aug. 17 and Spiderman: Into the Spider-Verse on Aug. 24.

Admission is free at all screenings, hosted by Downtown Surrey Business Improvement Association.

“Every August as the sun sets at Holland Park the community can hear popcorn kernels popping and children laughing,” the BIA says on its website (downtownsurreybia.com). “The scent of melted butter passes with the wind before the music takes over and the title sequence begins. This is Movies Under the Stars (MUTS).”

Prior to each movie, crowds can enjoy live entertainment, games and food at the park, at King George Boulevard and Old Yale Road. Photos of MUTS through the years are shown on the BIA’s website.

The event series was launched in 2005 as a way to bring people to Holland Park with family-friendly movies under the stars.

This week in North Delta, a city-planned Outdoor Movie Night will feature a screening of Captain Marvel Friday (July 12) at Richardson Park (11339 83rd Ave.) at dusk, after a performance by Halifax Wharf Rats starting at 7 p.m. Another outdoor movie is planned for Aug. 9 at North Delta Community Park; details are posted at delta.ca/events.

Cloverdale also has plenty of free, family-friendly movies showing this summer.

Crossridge Church is hosting a film series at its Clova Theatre, with family flicks and “film and culture” evenings where attendees can chat about the film following the showing. Interested movie-goers can subscribe to a mailing list (at theclova.com) to get updates on titles and showtimes.

The Family Flicks series will be shown on the last Sunday afternoon of each month, on July 28 and Aug. 25. Doors open at 1:30 p.m. and the movie starts at 2 p.m.

The Film and Culture series provides a chance to watch a film and then discuss the meanings and implications of its themes on today’s life and culture. Showings take place on Tuesday evenings, on July 30 and Aug. 27. Doors open at 6:45 p.m. and the movie begins at 7 p.m. This series is open to anyone 13 years of age and older, and admission is free.

Meanwhile, the City of Surrey is bringing its outdoor summer movies back to Cloverdale this summer, too – at Don Christian Recreation Centre (6220 184 St.) and Hazelgrove Park (7080 190 St.). These free outdoor movies are weather permitting. Kid-friendly activities kick off at 8 p.m. on each evening, and the show begins at dusk. Call 604-598-7960 for more details.

The schedule features Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs at Don Christian on July 12, The Princess and the Frog at Hazelgrove Park on July 19, Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good Very Bad Day at Don Christian on July 26, Bolt at Hazelgrove Park on Aug. 9 and Wall-E at Don Christian on Aug. 16.

A neighbourhood clean up will be held before the final movie in the series, starting on Aug. 16 at 6:30 p.m. at Don Christian Recreation Centre. The initiative is part of the City of Surrey’s Love Where You Live campaign, a project that works to get neighbours involved in keeping their community beautiful and clean. Litter pickers, gloves and bags will be provided.

