Vehicles line up for the Greater Vancouver Drive-Thru Food Truck Festival at the Chilliwack Coliseum parking lot on March 27. The touring event comes to Cloverdale this weekend, April 24-25 (Photo: Jenna Hauck/Chilliwack Progress)

Here are the food trucks coming to Cloverdale for a drive-thru festival this weekend

Nine trucks will be parked Saturday, nine Sunday during event at fairgrounds

Food trucks will serve warm eats and sugary treats during the Greater Vancouver Food Truck Festival’s drive-thru event this weekend (April 24-25).

The trucks – nine on Saturday, nine on Sunday – will be parked near Shannon Hall on the rodeo fairgrounds, off 60th Avenue, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Admission is free for vehicles, and food prices vary.

Saturday options include Aloha Poke, Dim Sum Express, Juicy Green Express, Meltown Grilled Cheese, Reel Mac & Cheese, Slavic Rolls, Steve-O’s Sweet Treats, Street Dogs and Surfside California.

On Sunday, the trucks are Beavertails, G’s Donairs, Guerilla Q, Lenny’s Lemons, Plant Butcher Pop-Up, Steve-O’s Sweet Treats, Surfside California, Tin Lizzy Donuts and Wings.

Last June, Langley business operator Jason Faria figured he’d try a drive-thru model for the Greater Vancouver Food Truck Festival, which was launched six years previous as an extension of his family’s Next Gen Concessions.

For 2021, a “Spring Drive-Thru Series” was rolled out in Chilliwack on March 27-28, with other events held in Abbotsford, Maple Ridge and now Cloverdale.

tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
