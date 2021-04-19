Here are the food trucks coming to Cloverdale for a drive-thru festival this weekend

Nine trucks will be parked Saturday, nine Sunday during event at fairgrounds

Vehicles line up for the Greater Vancouver Drive-Thru Food Truck Festival at the Chilliwack Coliseum parking lot on March 27. The touring event comes to Cloverdale this weekend, April 24-25 (Photo: Jenna Hauck/Chilliwack Progress)

Food trucks will serve warm eats and sugary treats during the Greater Vancouver Food Truck Festival’s drive-thru event this weekend (April 24-25).

The trucks – nine on Saturday, nine on Sunday – will be parked near Shannon Hall on the rodeo fairgrounds, off 60th Avenue, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Admission is free for vehicles, and food prices vary.

Saturday options include Aloha Poke, Dim Sum Express, Juicy Green Express, Meltown Grilled Cheese, Reel Mac & Cheese, Slavic Rolls, Steve-O’s Sweet Treats, Street Dogs and Surfside California.

On Sunday, the trucks are Beavertails, G’s Donairs, Guerilla Q, Lenny’s Lemons, Plant Butcher Pop-Up, Steve-O’s Sweet Treats, Surfside California, Tin Lizzy Donuts and Wings.

Last June, Langley business operator Jason Faria figured he’d try a drive-thru model for the Greater Vancouver Food Truck Festival, which was launched six years previous as an extension of his family’s Next Gen Concessions.

For 2021, a “Spring Drive-Thru Series” was rolled out in Chilliwack on March 27-28, with other events held in Abbotsford, Maple Ridge and now Cloverdale.

