Harlem Globetrotters’ Ant Antkinson with a young fan during a recent basketball game. (submitted photo)

Harlem Globetrotters here for December dunks, dribbles and spins

The basketball team’s current 250-city tour includes arenas in Abbotsford, Vancouver and Victoria

Basketball’s most famous team is set to dribble around Metro Vancouver.

No, not the Golden State Warriors – we’re talking about the Harlem Globetrotters, the franchise that has travelled the world over the past 92 years.

The Globetrotters will play at Pacific Coliseum on the night of Friday, Dec. 7, followed by two games at Abbotsford Centre on Saturday, Dec. 8 and another at Victoria’s Save On Foods Memorial Centre on the afternoon of Sunday, Dec. 9.

Game times in Abbotsford are 1 and 6 p.m. Tickets (which range from $22 to $115) and other details can be found at harlemglobetrotters.com, or call 1-855-985-5000.

The Globetrotters, a squad of elite dunkers, ball handlers and shooters, will bring their long-running show to fans in more than 250 North American cities during their current tour.

These days, the team includes players with colourful names such as Big Easy Lofton, Hi-Lite Bruton, Ant Atkinson, Hammer Harrison, Firefly Fisher, Bull Bullard, Thunder Law and Cheese Chisholm.

“To match the growing popularity of the Globetrotters’ female stars, the team will also bring the largest female roster in team history to fans across North America,” including TNT Lister, Hoops Green, Torch George, Swish Young and Mighty Mortimer, according to a media advisory.

“After virtually every game, the Harlem Globetrotters remain on the court for autographs and photographs with fans.”


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Previous story
Heritage Surrey to host vintage holiday events this season
Next story
North Delta happenings: week of Nov. 22

Just Posted

Single-house lot in Clayton to be turned into 71 townhouses

Third townhouse project approved in four months for Clayton neighbourhood

Elite company: Surrey CEO is only woman in the world to complete every Ironman

BIA’s Elizabeth Model is a 92-race Ironman veteran, and she’ll aim for her 100th next year

Surrey only municipality among list of Canada’s most admired corporate cultures

City receives award for Broader Public Sector category

Policing in Surrey – what exactly is the plan?

We put under the microscope Surrey council’s plan to oust the Surrey RCMP for a city police force

Clayton Glass wins innovation award for smart, sustainable design

PHYSIS system controls building daylight, ventilation automatically

VIDEO: Tips to avoid overspending this holiday season

It’s easy to get swept up in the holiday spirit and find yourself in debt in the new year.

Committee recommends how $15.2M in Humboldt Broncos donations should be divided

16 people were killed in the crash

Surrey’s free hospital parking won’t catch on elsewhere

Interior Health not looking to follow the Surrey model for regional hospitals

Former judge Wally Oppal added to B.C. legislature investigation

Speaker Darryl Plecas promises reporters update, then cancels

St. Michael’s principal, board president resign in wake of criminal probe

Police have announced sex-related charges against six students in connection with an alleged sexual assault

North Delta happenings: week of Nov. 22

Events, courses and clubs listing for North Delta

Who is Alan Mullen? A new face in the developing B.C. Legislature scandal

Special adviser to Speaker Darryl Plecas has long past with Abbotsford politician

B.C. legislature scandal: Speaker tried to appoint friend as interim sergeant-at-arms

House leaders told Darryl Plecas that was inappropriate, Mary Polak says

PM to call three by-elections, giving Singh chance to win seat

The by-elections will be called in early February

Most Read