‘Hard decision’ to close doors of Surrey’s Hollywood 3 Cinemas, says operator of movie theatre

The doors of Hollywood 3 Cinemas in Newton will close on Dec. 29, after a final week of movies screened there.

“We will be closing our doors after that for good,” says an email from the Manji family, which has operated the theatre for 14 years.

“We thank you all for always being there for us and supporting our theatre. Unfortunately, we just aren’t able to continue. It’s been a hard decision to close our doors for our family and would have never lasted this long without your help.”

Manager Rahim Manji began operating the theatre in 2008 when he moved his family to Surrey, after running a couple of theatres on Vancouver Island.

In South Surrey, the family operates the Caprice Theatre on King George Boulevard, and also ran the Rialto on 152 Street until September 2020. The theatre closed that month after the landlord hiked rent by 200 per cent.

This week, news of the Hollywood 3 closure is posted at the end of the weekly movie listings emailed by Manji, but no such memo is included in the Caprice movie listings, so apparently it’s business as usual there.

Manji was not immediately available for comment on Tuesday morning (Dec. 20).

Located in the plaza off 138 Street, Hollywood 3 Cinema screens second-run movies that have been in theatres for several weeks, while the Caprice shows newer, first-run titles, including mid-December releases “Avatar: The Way of the Water” and the Whitney Houston biopic “I Want to Dance With Somebody.”

Operating a movie theatre was difficult business during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, with government-ordered closures followed by capacity restrictions.

All movies theatres in B.C. were twice ordered closed in 2020, in March for a few months and again in November, meaning many months of no business for both independent operators, like the Manjis, and larger chains. In June 2021, the Hollywood 3 and other theatres in the province reopened after one long winter/spring in the dark.

“Very little was available to us movie theatre operators, as grants, and we have been one of the hardest-hit industries — more than most,” Manji said at the time.

Movies shown at the Hollywood 3 this week, from Dec. 23 to 29, include “Violent Night, “Ticket to Paradise,” “DC League of Super Pets,” “Lyle Lyle Crocodile” and “Black Adam.”



