Handel Society highlights Mozart, Bach

Soprano Melanie Krueger and tenor Adam Dyjach will be among soloists at the next Handel Society concert May 19, which will feature music from Mozart and Bach. (Contributed photo) Adam Dyjach will be tenor soloist at the Mozart/Back concert planned by the Handel Society for May 19 at Peninsula United Church. Contributed photo The Dixit and Magnificat by eighteenth century wunderkind Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart will be one of the works featured at the upcoming concert by the Handel Society of music, May 19 at the Peninsula United Church. Contributed illustration.

Mozart and Bach will be on the musical menu when the Handel Society Choir presents its next major concert on Friday, May 19 at 7.30 p.m.

The venue will be Peninsula United Church, located at 2756-127 St., Crescent Beach.

Mozart’s Dixit et Magnificat and Johann Sebastian Bach’s Ascension Oratorio and We Thank Thee, Lord will be performed by the choir, with orchestra and soloists under the direction of Johan Louwersheimer.

Soloists will be Melanie Krueger (soprano), Adan Dyjach (tenor), Julia Morgan (mezzo-soprano) and Willy Miles-Grenzberg.

The Dixit and Magnificat are among the earliest vesper psalms that Mozart composed for the cathedral in Salzburg, Austria, his birthplace in 1756.

The precocious composer had been appointed honorary Konzertmeister at the court of the prince archbishop in 1769 at the age of only 13, after gaining fame during extensive tours of Europe.

Bach’s Ascension Oratorio was composed for the Ascension service at Laipzig and was probably first performed there on May 15, 1738.

Two years prior to to its debut he had won the title of royal court composer to his monarch, Augustus III of Poland.

We Thank Thee, Lord, an earlier cantata dating from 1731, considered to include some of Bach’s most magnificent writing for choir, was actually composed by Bach for a relatively mundane occasion – the inauguration of a new town council in Leipzig.

Tickets are $25 general admission, $20 seniors/students.

Visit www.handelsociety.ca for more information.



