Halloween in Surrey: 19 events on city’s calendar, including cemetery tour and scary movies

Love Halloween?
The City of Surrey has published a list of 19 Halloween-related events happening here this month – everything from a cemetery tour to Halloween-themed swims at local pools.
“Gather up your family and friends and harvest some Halloween fun for all ages in Surrey,” says a post at surrey.ca.
“Registration is required for some events. Use course code where noted in event description.”
CLICK HERE to check out the list of events, and call 604-501-5100 for more details.
RELATED STORIES:
VIDEO: Potter’s in Surrey transforms into spooky old New York.
VIDEO: Halloween train rolls through Surrey’s Bear Creek Park.
PNE ‘Fright Nights’ are fun for Surrey-based director of horror films