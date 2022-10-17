Halloween events in Surrey: Spooktacular Newton, ‘Secrets of the Haunted Bog’ and much more

Face painting is part of the fun at another Newton Spooktacular event, planned for Saturday, Oct. 29. (File photo)

With Halloween less than two weeks away, some spooky events are happening in Surrey. We’ve compiled a list of Halloween-y attractions and gatherings in the city:

Art’s Nursery eighth annual “Scarecrow Stroll for Charity” runs until Halloween with more than 60 “creative and crazy” scarecrows on display 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 8940 192nd St. Each scarecrow is sponsored by local businesses. A post on artsnursery.com lists the Versatiles, OWL, and Pacific Parklands as charities supported. Read more about the event on surreynowleader.com.

With “Secrets of the Haunted Bog,” Guildford Town Centre promises “a family-friendly free spooky Halloween experience from Oct. 17 to 31. The 2,200-square-foot attraction offers animatronics and mysterious characters on a pathway, for visitors aged five and older. Walk-ins are welcome, but visitors can book free tickets online, on guildfordtowncentre.com.

Spooktacular Newton event Saturday, Oct. 29 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on 137 Street between 72 Ave & 74 Ave. Free for all ages, rain or shine. Trick-or-treating, mini golf, kid fun zone, face painting, food trucks, bouncy castles and games, dance performances by City Entertainment, free pumpkin (by donation to Surrey Food Bank). Costumes encouraged. Info: newtonbia.com/spooktacular or call Newton BIA, 604-593-2294.

Halloween Family Dance at Fleetwood Community Centre on Friday, Oct. 28 from 6 to 8:30 p.m. “Enjoy music for all ages, crafts for kids, themed activities and prizes for the best costumes. Costumes are encouraged but not required. Price is $9.40 per person.” To sign up: Search for event on surrey.ca, or call 604-501-5100.

Victorian Night of Mystery at Historic Stewart Farm on Oct. 29, 6:30 p.m. Adult participants are given a role and clues to unravel the mystery throughout the evening. Appetizers and beverages included. Price is $21 per person. To sign up: Search for event on surrey.ca, or call 604-501-5100.

Halloween Hoopla Skates: Oct. 29 at 2 to 4 p.m. at South Surrey Arena, also Oct. 30 from noon to 1:45 p.m. at Newton Arena. “On-ice games, off-ice activities, prizes and more. Regular drop-in admission rates apply. Skate & helmet rentals are available.” For info, call 604-501-5100.

Halloween Fun event at Bridgeview Community Centre on Friday, Oct. 21 at 6 to 8 p.m. “Get into the Halloween spirit with themed activities and crafts. Costumes are encouraged but not required. Price is $7.50 per person.” To sign up: Search for event on surrey.ca, or call 604-501-5100.

Pumpkin Train (daytime) and Scream Train at Bear Creek Park Train. Pumpkin rides started Oct. 9, Scream Train from Oct. 14-31. For tickets and more info, visit bctrains.com or see story on surreynowleader.com.

Cougar Creek’s House of Horrors returns to Newton through the month of October, with three haunted houses and more, at 12570 72 Ave. Info: cougarcreekhouseofhorrors.com. Also read our story on surreynowleader.com.

Surrey Hospice’s annual Halloween Howl: “A great way to meet new people and to support our society, all proceeds go to funding our free community programs,” Saturday, Oct. 29 at Rusty’s pub in Cloverdale. Info and tickets: surreyhospice.com/events.

