There are many family-friendly Halloween-themed events taking place over the next 10 days. (Photo: Malin Jordan)

Halloween Calendar

Family friendly events happening around Surrey

Here is a list of some of the Halloween events and activities taking place in Surrey.

Costume-themed Public Skating

Put on your best costume and head to an arena for a haunted public skate. Ice times will include fun games and activities that the whole family can enjoy. Costumes are not mandatory. Price: Regular admission.

  • Oct. 19 – 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. @ South Surrey Arena
  • Oct. 20 – 12 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. @ Newton Arena
  • Oct. 25 – 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. @ Cloverdale Arena
  • Oct. 26 – 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. @ North Surrey Sport & Ice Complex
  • Oct. 27 – 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. (Family Skate) @ Surrey Sport & Leisure Arena

Halloween Swims

Lots of fun games will be available to play and prizes to be won. Price: Regular admission.

  • Oct. 26 -1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. @ North Surrey Recreation Centre and South Surrey Indoor Pool
  • Oct. 27 – 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. @ Grandview Heights Aquatic Centre, Guildford Recreation Centre and Newton Recreation Centre
  • Oct. 28 – 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. @ Surrey Sport & Leisure Complex

Halloween Dance

There will be music for all ages, crafts for kids, many activities, and prizes for the best costumes. Price: $8.75 per person. Mac & Cheese dinner is included. Register online using course code 4678842.

  • Oct. 25 – 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. @ Fleetwood Community Centre

Halloween in the Forest

Learn fun facts about owls, bats, spiders, and raccoons. Enjoy Halloween treats and meet the Forest Fairy. There will be a costume prize draw. This drop-in indoor/outdoor event is perfect for families with small children and runs rain or shine. Price: Free.

  • Oct. 26 – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. @ Surrey Nature Centre

Halloween Howl

Wear your Halloween costume and enjoy a variety of activities, games and treats. There will be a craft station, potion making, fortune teller, and complimentary hot chocolate and coffee. Price: Free

  • Oct. 26 – 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. @ Bridgeview Community Centre

Halloween Escape Room

All ages welcome, for groups of up to six people. Each group must have one person pre-register for a time slot. For more information, call 604-592-6920.

  • Oct. 26 – 1p.m. to 5:30 p.m. @ Fraser Heights Recreation Centre

Haunted Farm

This safe and fun family drop-in shares old-time All Hallow’s Eve traditions, crafts and spooky treats. This event puts the whimsy into Halloween and skips the scare factor. Price: Free.

  • Oct. 26 – 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. @ Stewart Farm

Boo-seum

Show off your costumes, go on a scavenger hunt, make crafts, and trick-or-treat around the museum at this drop-in event. Price: Free.

  • Oct. 26 – 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. @ Museum of Surrey

Halloween Family Fun

There will be Halloween crafts, games and a costume parade. Price: $7 per person. Register online using course code 4676457.

  • Oct. 27 – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. @ South Surrey Recreation & Arts Centre


