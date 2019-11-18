Guitar ‘swap & sale’ planned at Cloverdale’s Shannon Hall

40-plus vendors are signed up for event on Saturday, Nov. 23

It’ll be guitars galore, along with related music gear, at an event in Cloverdale this Saturday (Nov. 23).

A guitar show “swap & sale” is planned at Shannon Hall from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., with more than 40 vendors signed up.

The event is organized by Rob Markin and Ken Andrews, who held a similar sale at the hall last winter.

“It was a great response, a ton of people come in last time,” said Markin, a Surrey resident. “We had 35 vendors there, and it was full.

“Ken and I thought it was needed in the area because nothing like this happens out this way,” he added.

Markin said the event attracts both musicians and collectors, along with those who want to get rid of their instruments.

“We’ll have guitars, ukuleles and some brass instruments, and a few other things,” he noted.

Admission is $5 at the door, 6050 176th St. at Cloverdale Fairgrounds.

Among vendors will be Joe Foley, a guitar player and singer who fronts Fo Fighters, a Foo Fighters tribute, among other bands.

He’ll be there to sell “a bit of everything – guitars, pedals, amplifiers, cases, rack gear for your studio or jam space, and who knows what else,” with all sales cash-only.

Foley said he’s going to bring as much gear as he can pack into his truck.

“I have a 412 (amp) case that I need rid of,” he explained. “I have a few cabinets and vintage amps that are going. My old pedal board flight case. Lots of pedals, a few guitars – not many though, just the ones I no longer have use for. And the rack gear from the jam space that we no longer needed after taking the huge leap into the digital console world.

“I really won’t know the extent of what I am selling until I start digging through the drawers to see what’s in there,” Foley added. “Not sure how I will get it all into one space but I’m determined to try.”

Foley was gigging out of town last time the event was held at Shannon Hall – a concert venue he played with Fo Fighters last June.

(Story continues below video of Fo Fighters at Shannon Hall)

“I really don’t know what to expect,” Foley said of the guitar show this Saturday. “I really like the idea of being able to sell stuff without having people come to my home. Maybe I’m paranoid but I have heard too many stories of guys getting their stuff stolen after having people come to ‘check out’ the item for sale.”

Foley’s goal on Saturday is to come home with no gear. “We’ll see how that goes,” he said.

For more information about the guitar show, call Rob at 778-828-1521 or email vango90@gmail.com.

