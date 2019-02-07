‘Golden Girls’-inspired puppet show a hot ticket in Surrey

‘Thank You for Being A Friend’ plays the arts centre on Feb. 16

Promo photo for the puppet show “Thank You For Being a Friend,” at Surrey Arts Centre this month as part of a tour.

An adult-oriented puppet show based on The Golden Girls television show is a hot ticket in Surrey.

A touring production of Thank You for Being A Friend is all but sold out at Surrey Arts Centre on the evening of Saturday, Feb. 16. Tickets range from $34 to $54 a seat.

A Feb. 13 date at Vancouver’s Vogue Theatre is also listed as sold-out on the show’s website. The tour includes performances in Chilliwack (Feb. 17) and Victoria (Feb. 15).

“Prepare for an evening of laughter, spectacular put-downs and familiar friends as Miami’s four favourite Golden Girls – Dorothy, Sophia, Rose and Blanche – reunite in puppet-form for this lovingly hilarious live tribute show,” says a post on thankyouforbeingafriend.ca.

“It’s a wonderful introduction for first timers, and die-hard fans will be rolling in the aisles as they fondly remember the brilliance of The Golden Girls.”

Thank You for Being A Friend is written by Thomas Duncan-Watt and Jonathan Rockefeller. It comes with an audience advisory of “nothing worse than what you’d see on prime time TV in the ’80s.”

The Golden Girls sitcom, which aired for seven seasons from 1985 to 1992, starred Bea Arthur, Betty White, Rue McClanahan and Estelle Getty as four Floridians who shared a home.

Thank You for Being A Friend is among Surrey Spectacular series shows at Surrey Arts Centre and city hall’s Centre Stage theatre.



