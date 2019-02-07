Promo photo for the puppet show “Thank You For Being a Friend,” at Surrey Arts Centre this month as part of a tour.

‘Golden Girls’-inspired puppet show a hot ticket in Surrey

‘Thank You for Being A Friend’ plays the arts centre on Feb. 16

An adult-oriented puppet show based on The Golden Girls television show is a hot ticket in Surrey.

A touring production of Thank You for Being A Friend is all but sold out at Surrey Arts Centre on the evening of Saturday, Feb. 16. Tickets range from $34 to $54 a seat.

A Feb. 13 date at Vancouver’s Vogue Theatre is also listed as sold-out on the show’s website. The tour includes performances in Chilliwack (Feb. 17) and Victoria (Feb. 15).

“Prepare for an evening of laughter, spectacular put-downs and familiar friends as Miami’s four favourite Golden Girls – Dorothy, Sophia, Rose and Blanche – reunite in puppet-form for this lovingly hilarious live tribute show,” says a post on thankyouforbeingafriend.ca.

“It’s a wonderful introduction for first timers, and die-hard fans will be rolling in the aisles as they fondly remember the brilliance of The Golden Girls.”

Thank You for Being A Friend is written by Thomas Duncan-Watt and Jonathan Rockefeller. It comes with an audience advisory of “nothing worse than what you’d see on prime time TV in the ’80s.”

The Golden Girls sitcom, which aired for seven seasons from 1985 to 1992, starred Bea Arthur, Betty White, Rue McClanahan and Estelle Getty as four Floridians who shared a home.

Thank You for Being A Friend is among Surrey Spectacular series shows at Surrey Arts Centre and city hall’s Centre Stage theatre.


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Previous story
‘Competitive Paint-Off’ in Surrey needs oil stick-armed artists – and an audience, too

Just Posted

Surrey using civic space to house homeless for first time as cold snap continues

Surrey Councillor Brenda Locke says more civic spaces could open this week

FOCUS: ‘They should not be out on the street,’ Surrey crimefighter says of violent offenders

Surrey has tragic history of revolving-door crime

PHOTOS: Feds, Coast Guard seize over 200 illegal crab traps near Delta

Officers release almost 1,300 crabs back into wild in Boundary Bay

Vintage, modern toy expo expects to draw hundreds to Cloverdale Fairgrounds

Everything from tin toys to Transformers will be for sale at Mar. 2 event

‘Competitive Paint-Off’ in Surrey needs oil stick-armed artists – and an audience, too

Admission is free at event in March

B.C. opioid overdoses still killing four people a day, health officials say

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry pleads for clean alternative to fentanyl-contaminated street drugs

More charges laid in connection to an alleged drug trafficking ring in B.C.’s north

The investigation into street and mid-level drug trafficking first began in July 2015

Apple releases update to stop FaceTime eavesdropping

A bug had allowed callers to activate another person’s microphone remotely

Canada’s housing market ‘vulnerable’ even as Toronto cools: CMHC

Organization says it’s the tenth straight quarter with this assessment

Fraser Valley mom travels to Beirut to visit abducted kids

Shelley Beyak of Abbotsford urges prime minister to intervene in matter

VIDEO: Third defeat over Prince George in less than a week for Vancouver Giants

Bowen Byram’s third OT win of the season lifts the G-Men over the Cougars

Scheduled address by convicted killer to Calgary teachers convention cancelled

Evans, a former drug counsellor, was given a life sentence but was paroled and moved back to Calgary

5 to start your day

White Rock promenade to partially reopen, Vancouver Fashion Week apologizes for casting call and more

CP Rail reopens mainline through Field, B.C. after fatal derailment

Three men were killed after the train began moving on its own

Most Read