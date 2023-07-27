Go-karts, carousel and larger roller rink coming to expanded Surrey amusement park

Surrey-raised Vilio brothers have big plans for Central City Fun Park over the next year

Roller skaters at Surrey’s Central City Fun Park in 2020 when the facility opened. (Photo: Tom Zillich)

Operators of Central City Fun Park in Surrey plan to more than double the size of the facility with the addition of an outdoor go-kart track, larger roller rink, 28-foot carousel and more midway games.

The expanded facility will also include two new themed mini-golf courses, a laser-tag arena, karaoke booths, escape rooms, a “classic pinball arcade” and larger restaurant area.

The amusement park, located near Pattullo Bridge and Scott Road SkyTrain station, was opened in 2020 by Surrey-raised brothers Erik, Glen and Steve Vilio, in another of their Willow Industries entertainment ventures.

In May their expansion plans for the fun park were approved by Surrey city council, based on a report asking for a bylaw amendment to allow additional arcade games and permit outdoor recreational facilities on the property, 11125 124 St., in Bridgeview.

The $8-million expansion will add more than 100,000 square feet to the existing fun park.

“We will be taking over the neighbouring business locations (of) Calvary Church (moving to new location) and Bridgeview Storage (permanently closed),” Erik Vilio told the Now-Leader.

Drawings show a L-shaped “tenant improvement” west of The Hive climbing facility and existing fun park.

Drawing shows the site of the expanded Central City Fun Park in North Surrey, near Pattullo Bridge. (Submitted image)

The kind of electric go-kart coming to a track planned at Surrey’s Central City Fun Park, from video posted to kart1.com/kart/superleggero.

The type of 28-foot carousel planned at the expanded Central City Fun Park in Surrey. (Photo: chancerides.com/28ft_carousel)

Indoor expansion work is expected to be completed in approximately eight months, Vilio noted, with the outdoor go-kart to follow four months later.

The go-kart track will involve Italian-made Superleggero karts, which are electric.

Original plans to build an indoor go-kart track are now off the table, Vilio said.

With expansion of the fun park, the number of arcade games will increase from 65 to 165, and the existing rollerskating rink will increase in size by 50 per cent.

“The proposed centre will be a combined 10,819 square metres between the expansion and the existing operation and is anticipated to employ approximately 60 people,” the report to city council says.

Willow Industries also owns Alder Alley bowling lanes in Aldergrove and Go Bananas play centre in Langley.

In Whalley, the Vilio brothers previously operated Central City Arena for eight years, in the former Stardust roller rink building, until their lease ended in 2018.



