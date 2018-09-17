The giant dinosaurs are surrounded by Halloween and Christmas decorations. (Grace Kennedy)

Giant dinosaurs at Cloverdale park part of upcoming lantern festival

Chinese Lantern Festival set to open mid-October

Are you one of the many Cloverdale locals wondering where the giant dinosaurs at Cloverdale’s Bill Reid Millennium Park came from?

The Jurassic decor was not, in fact, set up by the Museum of Surrey in anticipation of their Sept. 29 opening, featuring Dinosaurs Unearthed.

The dinos are part of an upcoming Chinese Lantern Festival that will be hosted at the park. The giant jack o’lanterns and Christmas decorations will also be incorporated into the display.

The details for the event are not yet set in stone, but organizers say that the festival is set to open in mid-October, and will run until early January.

It will be open in the evenings, from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. and admission will cost $25 for adults and $13 for kids and seniors. Tickets will be available to purchase online closer to the event opening.


The giant dinosaurs are part of an upcoming Chinese Lantern Festival. (Grace Kennedy)

The details for the festival are not yet set in stone, but organizers say more information will be available closer to the opening in mid-October.(Grace Kennedy)

