Get out the popcorn: Some movie theatres are opening next week

At least one major movie theatre company is opening its doors next week, as part of B.C.’s continued COVID-19 restart plan.
Cineplex Theatres has announced movies will be back on the big screens Tuesday, June 15.
“We recognize the new appreciation our guests have for the theatrical experience and we can’t wait to welcome them back to our theatres, as nothing compares to the big screen and big sound that we’ve been missing for so long,” said Sarah Van Lange, executive director of communications.
As part of reopening, Cineplex will be showing highly anticipated new releases, including A Quiet Place Part 2 and Cruella.
Movie theatres have faced restrictions since March 2020, including full closures and limited seatings.
Theatres are set to open in the following locations:
- Cineplex Cinemas Abbotsford and VIP, Abbotsford
- Cineplex Cinemas Metropolis, Burnaby
- Galaxy Cinemas Chilliwack, Chilliwack
- Cineplex Cinemas Coquitlam and VIP, Coquitlam
- Cineplex Cinemas Aberdeen Mall, Kamloops
- Cineplex Cinemas Orchard Plaza, Kelowna
- Cineplex Odeon Westshore Cinemas, Langford
- Cineplex Cinemas Langley, Langley
- SilverCity Mission Cinemas, Mission
- Galaxy Cinemas Nanaimo, Nanaimo
- Cineplex Odeon Meadowtown Cinemas, Pitt Meadows
- Famous Players 6 Cinemas, Prince George
- Famous Players Prince Rupert Cinemas, Prince Rupert
- SilverCity Riverport Cinemas, Richmond
- Cineplex Cinemas Strawberry Hill, Surrey
- Cineplex Cinemas Marine Gateway and VIP, Vancouver
- Cineplex Odeon International Village Cinemas, Vancouver
- Fifth Avenue Cinemas, Vancouver
- Scotiabank Theatre Vancouver, Vancouver
- The Park Theatre, Vancouver
- Cineplex Cinemas Park Royal and VIP, West Vancouver
- Galaxy Cinemas Vernon, Vernon
- Cineplex Odeon Victoria Cinemas, Victoria
- SilverCity Victoria Cinemas, Victoria
Under provincial guidelines, up to 50 movie-goers are expected to be allowed inside theatres.
That’s because the province has surpassed the entry requirements for the second step of B.C.’s restart plan – at least 65 per cent of the B.C. adults being inoculated with a vaccine dose.
On Tuesday (June 8), provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry confirmed 74 per cent of adults in B.C. have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
“We’ll have more to say on what to expect in the days ahead,” the province told Black Press Media in an email. “June 15 is the earliest possible date to move to Step 2 of the plan.”
Capacity is expected to increase July 1 if COVID-19 cases continue in decline with virus-related hospitalizations.
