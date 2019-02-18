George Canyon in a music video posted to Youtube.com.

Aaron Pritchett and George Canyon to headline Gone Country concert in Cloverdale this summer

‘Early bird tickets on sale via Twins Cancer Fundraising website

Aaron Pritchett and George Canyon will headline this summer’s Gone Country benefit concert in Cloverdale, organizers of the annual event announced Monday (Feb. 18).

The entertainment lineup will also include Dan Davidson, Karen Lee Batten, Me and Mae, Dave Hartney and Tanner Olsen Band, which on Sunday (Feb. 17) earned a performance slot after winning a Battle of the Bands competition at Gabby’s Country Cabaret in Langley.

“Early bird” tickets for Gone Country go on sale Tuesday morning (Feb. 19) via the website twinscancerfundraising.com, according to a post on Twins Cancer Fundraising’s Facebook page.

The seventh edition of the “Here for the Cure” concert will be held on Saturday, July 20 at Bill Reid Millennium Amphitheatre, at the corner of 176th Street and 64th Avenue in Surrey, from 2 to 11 p.m.

Last year’s outdoor concert raised close to $651,000 for Canuck Place Children’s Hospice, with Gord Bamford and the Washboard Union headlining.

This year’s event will raise money for B.C. Cancer Foundation.

“We have always preferred flip-flops and tank tops over high heels and bow ties,” event organizers say on the website. “Give us great tunes over long speeches any day. Sunsets and cold drinks mixed with great people gets even better knowing every penny goes to fight cancer.”

Gone Country 2018 from Blue Pencil Productions on Vimeo.

Gone Country was founded by identical twins Chris and Jamie Ruscheinski, local realtors.

“We chose this cause in memory of our mother, who lost her battle with breast cancer eighteen years ago,” they said in a post on the event website. “Since then, we have lost our step-sister, our grandfather, as well as our great friend Shaun G. This has only added gasoline to our fire. We are not going to stand idly by while it continues to attack the ones we love. Your generosity and continued support is greatly appreciated.”

Previous story
Academy reverses plans, will air all awards live at Oscars

Just Posted

Lost a ring? This White Rock man will find it for you

Chris Turner founded The Ring Finders, an international directory of metal detector hobbyists

PHOTOS: Family Day celebrated at Historic Stewart Farm

Youngsters participate in some old fashioned fun

Clayton’s little neighbourhood libraries are open for business

’Take a book, leave a book’ initiative aims to bring Clayton residents closer together

It’s not over yet: More snow coming for Lower Mainland

5 to 10 centimetres expected Tuesday

‘We Are Kwantlen’ opens at Museum of Surrey

New exhibit curated by Seyem’ Qwantlen Business Group featured in Indigenous Hall

Trudeau’s principal secretary, Gerald Butts, resigns amid SNC-Lavalin furor

Butts categorically denies the accusation that he or anyone else in the PMO improperly pressured former attorney general Jody Wilson-Raybould

George Canyon to headline Gone Country concert in Cloverdale this summer

‘Early bird tickets on sale via Twins Cancer Fundraising website

Poverty coalition has high hopes for B.C. poverty reduction strategy

Funding allocation expected to be released with 2019 budget

‘How did we get here?’: B.C. mom of transplant recipient worries about measles outbreaks

Addison, 7, cannot get a live vaccine because she has a heart transplant

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh calls for public inquiry over SNC-Lavalin questions

Vancouver member of Parliament Jody Wilson-Raybould resigned from cabinet last week

Canadian airlines waiting for guidance from Ottawa over X gender option

Major U.S. airlines said they will change their process so passengers can identify themselves along non-binary lines

UPDATE: Plane flips over at Pitt Meadows airport

The pilot and lone occupant exited the aircraft on his own and uninjured.

Moose Hide campaign takes message to Canadian schools

Campaign launches new K-12 education platform

‘Violent’ B.C. man wanted on Canada-wide warrant

Prince George man with ties to Vernon sought by police

Most Read