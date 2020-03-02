George Canyon coming to Cloverdale for special concert at 2020 rodeo

Veteran country-music artist George Canyon will hit the stage at this year’s Cloverdale Rodeo and Country Fair.

The two-time Juno Award winner will perform at the event’s popular Longhorn Saloon on the night of Sunday, May 17.

The news was announced Monday by event media reps Laura Ballance Media Group.

Tickets for the “special one-night-only appearance” go on sale Friday, March 6 at 10 a.m. PST at cloverdalerodeo.com, for $25 each.

“With a career spanning 12 albums, Canyon has been recognized with numerous accolades, receiving Juno Awards, CCMA Awards, and ECMA Awards along the way,” says a bio. “He’s also been inducted into the Nova Scotia Country Music Hall of Fame and has acted in a number of films, television shows, and stage plays. His latest single, Vinyl, is currently featured on country radio and available on all streaming platforms.”

Last time in Surrey, Canyon was a headliner at the 2019 Gone Country cancer-fundraiser concert in Cloverdale.

The 2020 Cloverdale Rodeo & Country Fair runs from May 15 to 18, on the Victoria Day long weekend.

Admission for all Rodeo performances is $25 plus gate admission of $10. Kids 12 and under are free.

Pre-purchased gate admission tickets and midway ride passes are available at selected London Drugs stores.



