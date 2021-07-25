Garden event showcases Semiahmoo Peninsula painting trio

Three Semiahmoo Peninsula artists are teaming up to celebrate the end of COVID-19-mandated isolation – and inviting the public to take the opportunity to view their latest works in a garden setting.

A Garden Art Show & Open Studio, featuring the paintings of Sandra Tomchuk, Alyson Thorpe and Cheryl Bodnar, is scheduled for Saturday Aug. 7, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 2330 152A St. in South Surrey.

Thorpe’s work highlights her passion for painting florals, for which her chosen medium is watercolour, she noted in a media release, “due to its freshness and translucent glowing colour.”

Bodnar’s oils and acrylics, and choice of subject matter, demonstrate her strong sense of light and colour, while Tomchuk uses acrylics to create what she describes as “a historical style with many layers and textures.”

“Being able to make our art during the pandemic has been a shining light through these unprecedented times,” Tomchuk said.



alex.browne@peacearchnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

ArtArtist Exhibit