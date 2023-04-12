FILE - Campbell Chang, 6, and Juliana Single, 6, wear face masks as they cast their spells at Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Studios Hollywood theme park in Los Angeles, on April 16, 2021. Warner Bros. Discovery is sticking with safe bet franchises that will likely lure viewers, including a “Harry Potter” series and a “Game of Thrones” prequel for its rebranded Max streaming service, the company announced Wednesday, April 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)

FILE - Campbell Chang, 6, and Juliana Single, 6, wear face masks as they cast their spells at Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Studios Hollywood theme park in Los Angeles, on April 16, 2021. Warner Bros. Discovery is sticking with safe bet franchises that will likely lure viewers, including a “Harry Potter” series and a “Game of Thrones” prequel for its rebranded Max streaming service, the company announced Wednesday, April 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)

‘Game of Thrones’ prequel and ‘Harry Potter’ series are a go

Warner Bros. Discovery sticks with familiar franchises for new content announcements

Warner Bros. Discovery is sticking with safe bet franchises that will likely lure viewers, including a “Harry Potter” series and a “Game of Thrones” prequel for its rebranded Max streaming service.

Executives touted Max and made original Warner Bros. Discovery programming announcements on Wednesday during a presentation for journalists and investors. The $16-per-month service will be released May 23 in the U.S. and automatically replace the company’s existing HBO Max.

The “Harry Potter” series is described as a “faithful retelling” of the books about the boy wizard by J. K Rowling, featuring a new cast.

Each season is intended to focus on one of the seven books, though Max anticipates stretching the series to a decade-long run.

Max also announced it is has also ordered a “Game of Thrones” prequel called “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight,” set in Westeros 100 years prior to the events of “Game of Thrones.” It’s based on fantasy novellas by George R. R. Martin, which follow the adventures of a knight named Ser Duncan the Tall (known as Dunk) and Aegon V Targaryen (called Egg). Martin will serve as an executive producer and writer on the series alongside Ira Parker.

“House of Dragons,” also a “Game of Thrones” prequel, has begun production on its second season for HBO.

Other announcements included a series based on the Penguin character in “The Batman”, which is now in production with Colin Farrell resuming his role and another comedy set in the “Big Bang Theory” universe from Chuck Lorrie, both for Max.

READ MORE: HBO looks beyond ‘Game of Thrones,’ maybe back to a prequel

READ MORE: B.C. company files patent for real-life Harry Potter ‘Invisibility Cloak’

Movies and TV

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
‘So You Think You Can Drag?’: Surrey gala to see 6 people transformed, 1 winner crowned
Next story
Metallica returns with ‘72 Seasons’ as a band not slowing down

Just Posted

Surrey provincial courthouse. (File photo: Tom Zytaruk)
Surrey one of 12 ‘hubs’ aimed at combating criminal recidivism

Cloverdale Nationals player Josh Pritchard pitches in a College Prep game against the Kelowna Sun Devils in 2022. Cloverdale has a new high performance program as of the start of the 2023 season and the teams will now be known as “Rangers,” with the College prep squad being the top team. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
New high-performance baseball program debuts in Cloverdale

Anita Huberman of Surrey Board of Trade, left, and secondary school teacher Annie Ohana are among participants in a “So You Think You Can Drag?” fundraiser planned May 27 in South Surrey. They and four others will be “made-over” during the charity-focused event. (File photos)
‘So You Think You Can Drag?’: Surrey gala to see 6 people transformed, 1 winner crowned

File photo: Anna Burns
UPDATE: Surrey Mounties locate woman reported missing in Fraser Heights