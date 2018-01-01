Stock image

FVGSS holds auditions for musical ‘Iolanthe’

Two audition dates set on Jan. 11 in North Delta or Jan. 14 in Surrey

Fraser Valley Gilbert and Sullivan Society is holding auditions for their spring show, Iolanthe.

The auditions take place Jan. 11 at St. Cuthbert’s Church, 11601 82 Ave. in North Delta, and Jan. 14 at Valley View Funeral Home, 14644 72 Ave. in Surrey.

Participants are asked to prepare two contrasting songs, preferably with one song from Iolanthe. A pianist will be available. Some may also be asked to give an additional reading, or attend a group choreography session.

The play follows the story of Iolanthe, a fairy, who has married a mortal. For this crime, she was exiled by the Queen of the Fairies, and has lived at the bottom of a pond for 20 years.

Her son, Strephon, who is half fairy and half mortal, has grown up as a shepherd. He wants to marry Phyllis, a Ward in Chancery.

She loves him, but does not know he is half fairy. Of course the Lords of Chancery all love Phyllis and want to have her for themselves. Does Iolanthe get released from her exile? Does Strephon tell the truth about his family history? Who gets Phyllis?

Artistic direction for Iolanthe is by Jacqollyne Keath, choreography is by Lyne Hawryzki and co-production managers are Barbie Warwick and Ann Meitz.

To set up an appointment, email fvgssproducer@gmail.com. Additional information is available online at fvgss.org.

