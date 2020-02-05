Canadian EDM act Black Tiger Sex Machine, among artists set to play Surrey’s FVDED in the Park music festival in the summer of 2020, in a photo posted to wikipedia.org.

MUSIC

FVDED 2020: Music fans react to lineup for Surrey’s popular summer festival

Flume, G-Eazy and Illenium will headline the 2020 edition of the annual fest

Flume, G-Eazy and Illenium will headline this summer’s edition of FVDED in the Park, the annual music festival that packs Surrey’s Holland Park.

For 2020, the two-day festival of electronic, rap, hip-hop and R&B will be held on July 10-11.

The lineup for the all-ages fest was announced Wednesday (Feb. 5) by Vancouver-based event presenters Blueprint and Live Nation Canada.

Alesso, Alison Wonderland, Black Tiger Sex Machine and Gucci Mane are among the dozens of artists booked for the annual festival, which draws close to 45,000 ticketholders to the Surrey park, at the corner of King George Boulevard and Old Yale Road.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 7 at 11 a.m. Pacific time, at fvdedinthepark.com. A two-day pass is priced at $199.99 plus service charges, and VIP tickets are $299.99, with payment plans available.

SEE PHOTOS FROM 2019: Surrey’s FVDED day one draws in thousands of concert-goers.

Reaction to the 2020 FVDED lineup was mixed on social media.

FVDED 2020: Music fans react to lineup for Surrey’s popular summer festival

