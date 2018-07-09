FVDED fest attracts 45,000 young music fans to Surrey’s Holland Park

The FVDED in the Park music festival as seen on Saturday evening (July 7) as the sun began to set on Holland Park. (submitted photo: Noah Olivier)

Surrey’s largest annual ticketed concert filled Holland Park with more than 45,000 music fans over the weekend.

Electronic, hip-hop and R&B music had the park jumping on both Friday and Saturday (July 6-7), with American rapper Future and Norwegian DJ Kygo the headliners on each of those nights.

It was the fourth edition of FVDED in the Park, which co-promoters Blueprint Events and Live Nation Entertainment bill as Western Canada’s largest urban music festival.

On Friday afternoon, ticketholders jammed the main entrance to the concert site, off King George Boulevard.

Inside, concert-goers aged 19 and over could buy a wide range of beer, wine and spirits while wearing a wristband that had to be checked by staff with every purchase.

A 19-plus “Artistry” area boasted a mirrored Infinity Room, smoking section and charging stations.

In a tweet posted Friday, Surrey RCMP said lots of young people were expected to attend the music festival.

“Be aware what drugs surface at these events and can be mixed with #fentanyl,” read the tweet. “Know the signs of an overdose and how to respond.”

On Saturday night, American actor/singer Ashleigh Murray, who plays Josie McCoy on The CW television series Riverdale, sang the hit “It Ain’t Me” with Kygo.

So I just sang onstage, in front of 20,000+ people, for the first time ever. With the good graces of @kj_apa and Kygo. I’m still shaking. I’ve decided, I’m going to start taking lessons and making my own music.

Thank you @FVDEDinthePARK !! #FVDED #ITAINTME #SHEBORNWITHIT pic.twitter.com/Jw0z5GV7VB — Ashleigh Murray (@iamamurray) July 8, 2018

Of course, people who live in the area could hear the music and, in some cases, see the festival site.



tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter