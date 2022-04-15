Friday night dances return to South Surrey’s Club 240

Brandon Isaak and the Saints of Swing will be among upcoming bands at Club 240 Friday night dances. (File photo)

The Club 240 dances are back, after a two-year absence, at the Royal Canadian Legion Crescent Branch (2643 128 St.) – most Friday nights at 8 p.m.

Last Friday’s appearance by Big City Soul (April 8) kicked off a new season geared for bands catering to a wide variety of tastes.

And organizers Jon Gale (well-known as a virtuoso guitarist and vocalist with his own Gale Force Blues Band) and Dave Ciavarro say they have a full schedule booked up to the end of June (they usually log off for the summer months of July and August).

Of course, as with all current entertainment ventures into a latter-stages pandemic environment they’re keeping a cautious eye on any changes in COVID-19 protocols, or significantly rising numbers of patients and hospitalizations.

“Things could change and close us down again,” said Gale, who also started running the Thursday night jams at the West Beach Bar and Grill last July, but stopped at the height of the Omicron variant late last year and early this year, before returning last month.

“We’ll still be requiring proof of vaccination cards for the Club 240 shows, even with the restriction lifting for restaurants,” he said.

“That’s a Legion requirement but we don’t have a problem with it. We want people to feel comfortable at our shows – and if they choose to wear a mask, it’s up to them.”

“One lady who called up pointed out that the vaccination proof wouldn’t be required after April 8,” Ciavarro said.

“We had to say it would be for us, but, as I far as I recall that was the only person who had any issue about it. I think most people are just so happy to be able to get out there to shows again.”

Other features include food service, ample parking and what Gale calls “one of the best dance floors on the Lower Mainland.”

Catering to a burgeoning desire for live entertainment is the current roster of bands.

Coming up for the remainder of the month are the versatile March Hare (April 22), led by Dan Hare, which can present all kinds of material ranging from ‘Swingin’ Sixties’ to ‘Motown Meltdown’ shows, and The Mojo Stars (April 29) who draw on deep roots in blues and soul served up with a rock-driven edge.

May bands are Soul Purpose (May 6) specializing in 1960s and ’70s soul, Motown and R&B; dynamic Brandon Isaak and the Saints of Swing (May 13) offering hard-hitting roots and blues; and Incognito, sparked by the fiery guitar work of Rob Montgomery and the vocals of Nadine States.

Other groups to look for in June will include the new 10-piece funk, R&B and soul group The Crackerjacks, led by David Wills, and the Gale Force Blues Band, which will close out the current season.

All upcoming events are viewable at the website Club240.ca, with links for purchasing tickets through brownpapertickets.com

danceLive music