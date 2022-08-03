‘Fresh Paint’ new to Surrey Art Gallery, plus ‘Guardian of Sleep’ video and call for tour guides

Collage of images from “Guardian of Sleep,” Zachery Cameron Longboy’s video installation showing at Surrey Art Gallery starting Aug. 6. (Submitted photo)

This month Surrey Art Gallery introduces a new video installation, welcomes a juried exhibit and looks for more volunteer tour guides.

The Federation of Canadian Artists’ Fraser Valley chapter has returned to the Bear Creek Park gallery with “Fresh Paint,” a juried showcase of paintings on a variety of themes.

On view until Oct. 16, the exhibit showcases paintings that explore the idea of “fresh” through “new techniques, new subject matter, new and creative points of view, the use of new and exciting colours, or subject matter that hints at new growth and renewal.”

Opened Aug. 6 is “Guardian of Sleep,” Zachery Cameron Longboy’s video installation that features morphing animations reminiscent of petroglyphs, running packs of caribou and footage of the baton-twirling artist leading a Pride parade out of the forest, among other imagery.

“Like dreams themselves,” explains a post on surrey.ca, “this digital diary collage of found and filmed footage, performance, and animations manipulate, twist, and transform into each other.”

The Manitoba-born Longboy “sees dreams as ways of putting things together and are to be guarded. ‘Guardian of Sleep’ encourages the viewer moving into Longboy’s dream to think of their own messages coming to them through this medium. What did last night’s slumber tell you?”

Meantime, gallery operators seek volunteers to “inspire kids through art” as part of a docent program that involves weekday school group tours of SAG’s contemporary art exhibitions. The application deadline is Aug. 22 for the next training session, beginning Sept. 12.

“It’s a role that appeals to life-long learners, those who have a love for art, and folks who enjoy working with children,” said Chris Dawson-Murphy, volunteer program co-ordinator for the gallery.

No experience is required. To apply, visit “Volunteering at the Gallery” page on surrey.ca/artgallery, email artsvolunteer@surrey.ca or call 604-501-5198.

Next month, on Sept. 17, both “Fresh Paint” and “Guardian of Sleep” will be celebrated at the gallery’s fall opening reception, along with the video-based artwork in “Poets with a Video Camera,” Henry Tsang’s “Tansy Point,” another exhibit featuring the work of Sandeep Johal and also the mixed media of Surrey Art Teachers’ “Connect” show.



