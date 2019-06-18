Beauty Shop Dolls, shown her in Surrey during a “Canada 150” event in 2017, are featured in Surrey’s Sounds of Summer music series for 2019. (Photo: beautyshopdolls.com)

Free ‘Sounds of Summer’ concerts at Surrey parks: When, where, what bands and how to plan

Ten concerts in annual series for 2019, starting on Wednesday, July 3

Ten outdoor concerts are on the Sounds of Summer calendar in Surrey, featuring a wide range of music at several of the city’s parks.

Admission is free at events in the annual series, planned by Surrey’s Partners in Parks program, and all performances are booked on select Wednesday evenings and Friday afternoons from July 3 to Aug. 21.

This year, the first concert features the jazz-electronica sounds of Caviar & Lace at Glades Garden Park on Wednesday, July 3, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. The park is located at 561 172nd St., South Surrey.

“Bring blankets or folding chairs to enjoy each performance,” notes a “Sounds of Summer Music Series” post on the city’s website (surrey.ca). “Parking will be limited at some locations. Plan to carpool or arrange to be dropped off. All pets must be on leash.

“Depending on location, you may need to walk through some parks to get to the stage. Look for wayfinding signs in the park.”

Next up in the series are the vintage vocals of Beauty Shop Dolls, at the Museum of Surrey on Wednesday, July 10, followed by the classic-rock sounds of The A Team at Fleetwood Park on July 17.

Other Wednesday-evening concerts include folk-pop band The Kwerks at Bear Creek park on July 24, Bruce James Orchestra at Darts Hill Garden Park on July 31, True North Troubadours at Crescent Beach on Aug. 7, the “Rat Pack” standards of Lou Marocco at Historic Stewart Farm on Aug. 14 and soul/R&B band Top City at Holland Park on Aug. 21.

The pair of Friday-afternoon gigs in the series will feature folk-roots band The Wheat in the Barley at Darts Hill Garden Park on July 12, and Langley Ukulele Ensemble at Francis Park on Aug. 16. These two shows start at 1 p.m.

For more details, visit the city’s website or call 604-501-5050.

