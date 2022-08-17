Free Friday-afternoon concerts in Surrey as ‘Play the Parks’ series expands out of Toronto

Six bands/artists perform on three dates here in August, September

A Toronto-based music program and concert series is expanding to Surrey and 12 other Canadian cities this summer.

Six “Play The Parks” artists will be featured here Friday afternoons at two locations, starting at 4 p.m. Aug. 26 with Los Duendes and Akhil Jobanputra at King George Hub Park (outside TD Bank on King George Boulevard, just north of Fraser Highway).

Presented by the TD Music Connected Series and curated by Canada’s Music Incubator (CMI), the free outdoor concerts spotlight “diverse artists” from Black, Indigenous, Chinese, South Asian and 2SLGBTQ+ communities.

Play The Parks, produced by Toronto’s Downtown Yonge BIA for 10 years, has expanded to cities including Surrey, New Westminster, Vancouver and Victoria in B.C.

The three-concert Surrey schedule is posted to tdmusicconnectedseries.com and also below, with submitted artist biographies. Concert times are 4 p.m. Aug. 26 and Sept. 2, noon on Sept. 9.

Akhil Jobanputra, King George Hub Park – Aug. 26, 4 p.m.

“Akhil’s repertoire features a mix of centuries-old traditional compositions as well as a range of contemporary pieces, including his own. He has performed across Canada, the US, India, and the U.K. including recent performances for the ‘Chaar Prahar Festival 2020’.”

Los Duendes, King George Hub Park – Aug. 26, 4 p.m.

“Los Duendes is Vancouver’s very own Psych Latin Fusion group! Infectious tropical rhythms intertwined with spicy Latin melodies designed to make people feel uplifted and groove.”

Haleluya Hailu, King George Hub Park – Sept. 2, 4 p.m.

“Vancouver-raised singer-songwriter/producer and multi-instrumentalist. Haleluya’s involvement in the local Vancouver scene began when performing shows at parks and beaches across the city. Haleluya is an outspoken anti-racism activist and a producer on their debut EP Greetings and Salutations. Their debut project found itself in local community rotation, (hitting #6 of CJSF top 100 of the year).”

Julio Avila Cuban Band, King George Hub Park – Sept. 2, 4 p.m.

“Born and raised in Guantanamo, Cuba, in a family of established musicians, Julio Avila’s musical journey dates back to when he was 7 years old. As a member of the internationally renowned group La Sonora Universal, Julio performed throughout Europe and with El Grupo Cubano Brisas Del Palmar. He has toured Western Canada since 2005.”

SPENDO, Central City Plaza – Sept. 9, noon

“Based out of Vancouver British Columbia, Spendo is made up of four like-hearted, experienced multi-instrumentalists. Sharing a love for modern & classic rock, they exude a 1970’s California vibe, drawing inspiration from and paying respect to the music of that timeless era.”

Surrey City Orchestra, Central City Plaza – Sept. 9, noon

“Based in the City of Surrey, the orchestra features professional musicians who call Surrey home, as well as promoting cross-cultural collaborations through music. Led by conductor Stuart Martin, the Surrey City Orchestra has already performed for the SFU President’s Annual Gala, and performed alongside Grammy Award winner Ricky Kej at the 2018 Surrey Fusion Festival.”



