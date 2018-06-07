Free ‘Dominion Day’ event in Surrey to feature music by Aaron Pritchett

Country musician Aaron Pritchett will headline a new “Dominion Day” event in Surrey celebrating Canada’s birthday.

The inaugural July 1 gathering will be held on the civic plaza outside the new Dominion Bar + Kitchen, at Civic Hotel.

Admission is free for the all-ages afternoon event, hosted by the restaurant.

“Dominion Day will run from 2 to 5 p.m. and party-goers will enjoy Dominion-crafted snacks and mocktails, live music by Vancouver DJ Tails, and a special guest appearance by Juno-nominated country music star, Aaron Pritchett,” Stacey Cheverie, Century Group’s manager of communications, told the Now-Leader on Thursday.

“Aaron will perform a 30-minute acoustic set, and music fans can expect to hear old favourites like ‘Hold My Beer’ and his most recent hit single, ‘Worth A Shot.’”

Dominion Bar + Kitchen is named for the Dominion of Canada and confederation, the anniversary of which is now celebrated as Canada Day, Cheverie noted.

The plaza is located at 13475 Central Avenue, with underground parking available.



