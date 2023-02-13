Free and low-cost activities for Family Day weekend

The Museum of Surrey is hosting a free Family Day event Feb. 20 as one of several activities the City of Surrey is promoting for the upcoming holiday weekend. (Photo: Malin Jordan)

With the Family Day weekend coming up, the City of Surrey has published a list of low-cost things to do around Cloverdale and the rest of the city.

Family Day 2023 is Monday, February 20 and the City of Surrey is encouraging Surreyites to celebrate the holiday locally “with free or low-cost, fun activities for the whole family.”

On surrey.ca, staff have compiled a list of city-wide activities.

Locally, there are several activities for Cloverdalians to check out. (All activities listed taken from surrey.ca.)

Cloverdale Rec. Centre

There are free activities on Feb. 20 at the Cloverdale Recreation Centre from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Clayton Community Centre

We’re celebrating with fun art activities and a special film screening presented by Surrey SPARK Stages on Saturday, Feb. 18. From 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. explore the activities, try some tasty bannock and enjoy a lively Indigenous performance. At 3 p.m., join us in the Performing Arts Studio to watch the Kwantlen First Nation tale Th’owxiya: The Hungry Feast Dish, a story that is sure to become a family favourite.

Cloverdale Arena

Family Day skate is being offered on Feb. 19 from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Regular drop-in admission applies and skate and helmet rentals are available.

Museum of Surrey

Enjoy a day of family fun at the Museum of Surrey on Monday Feb. 20 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Play board games, join a scavenger hunt, and take a photo with our mascot Raj the Racoon. There will also be a Caricature artist doing family portraits.

Neighborhood Park or Trail

Get outside and enjoy a walk at a nature trail near you or visit a neighborhood park. Not sure where to go to? Surrey has hundreds of trails and paths for you to enjoy. Discover a Surrey Park or browse the Nature Trails of Surrey guide and get ready to explore. You can also find big trees on a nature trail too!

Discover Art

Surrey is filled with a growing collection of art from mosaics and paintings to contemporary illuminated sculptures. Grab your phone and take a self-guided walking tour to see the public art displays across the City. Learn more about each art installation and artist using the interactive Surrey Arts & Culture Map.

Visit a Playground

Playgrounds are open every day from dawn until dusk and are a fun, free activity for families with young children. Make a day of it and enjoy a picnic at the park too! Check out all playground locations and find the one closest to you.

Family History

Log-in to Surrey Libraries and make use of all the resources to find your roots. With one of the largest family history collections in western Canada (including records containing over 4 billion names from over 80 countries), you might learn something new about your family history.

Surrey Art Gallery

For those looking for an indoor art activity, check out Surrey Art Gallery’s Art in Motion, a series of video-based art lessons created by artists and educators using materials easily found at home. Learn how to draw, create textures, play with colour, make salt dough sculptures and more.

To access the full list of Surrey’s Family Day activities, visit surrey.ca.



